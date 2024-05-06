The snakes found in a passengers garments at Miami Airport on Friday were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Photo / TSA

The snakes found in a passengers garments at Miami Airport on Friday were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Photo / TSA

Are those snakes in your pants or are you just happy to be at the airport?

A passenger was pulled aside by Transport Security Administration agents after noticing an unusually slithery package in the pants of the traveller as he passed through Miami International Airport over the weekend.

According to the TSA a small camouflaged pouch containing two slender pink reptiles.

The snakes were detected in the passengers trousers on Friday April 26 after which the TSA says Miami-Dade Police were contacted, and “the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.”

In his pants? Like trouser snakes?

It was not clear if the passenger was charged with attempting to smuggling live animals onto the aircraft or whether he was permitted to travel.

The discovery was shared by the TSA to social media over the weekend, to the entertainment of many.

The post attracted 16,000 views and wry comments as to the origin of the “trouser snakes.”

Some speculated the animals discovered in the sunglasses bag were common coral pink corn snakes - a popular breed of pet snake in the United States.

The relationship between snakes and passenger was not reported.

- With additional AP reporting