Kiwi to swim Cook Strait to raise money for Ovarian Cancer New Zealand

Inspired by a seven-year journey

The cause is one close to his heart after watching his close friend and colleague, Sara Ingram, face cancer for several years. Healthy and active, the 41-year-old single mother was beyond shocked in 2017 when she was handed a stage 3 ovarian cancer diagnosis and a 38% chance of survival of five years.

Sara Ingram inspired Edwards to take on the Cook Strait swim. Photo / Supplied

“Everything changes and everything is focused on the cancer and it was really really hard on everyone,” said Ingram, who had no family in New Zealand apart from her two sons, aged 11 and 14.

Surgery and chemotherapy were successful and she had five years cancer-free before it returned aggressively in 2023. Again, she endured chemotherapy but just seven months later, it returned.

Sara Ingram experienced symptoms for years before doctors diagnosed her in late 2017. Photo / Supplied

“Seven months after my treatment finished I had my second recurrence,” Ingram said.

The cancer doesn’t just take a physical or emotional toll but a financial one due to her need for the drug Astavin.

“It is funded fully by Pharmac for many things in this country but not for ovarian cancer,” she explained and despite having private health insurance, the mum had to pay the first $25,000 for the essential drug.

“You have to find that money yourself, you have to remortgage, you have to beg friends and family, you have to create Givealittle pages. We don’t want to do that.”

Cancer stats “easier to avoid” but important to confront

Ingram was astounded and touched by Edwards’ plan to complete the marathon swim to raise money and awareness for the cause.

“If she can go through what she’s gone through then I can swim across that body of water,” Edwards explained, adding how statistics for ovarian cancer in Aotearoa were another motivation.

“To know that every single day a nan, or mum, or daughter, or sister, or aunt is told they are very likely going to die from this type of cancer is simply too much to comprehend and it’s easier to avoid and look away,” he said.

Instead of looking away, Edwards wants to encourage people to speak up about the cancer and donate. While the donation page has raised almost $700 of his $1000 goal, Edwards admitted he would love to raise $2600, representing the 26km he’ll swim.

Successful swimmers complete a winding route in order to beat the Cook Strait's challenging currents. Photo / Supplied

Swimming the Cook Strait

As one of the Oceans Seven (a swimming equivalent of the Seven Summits mountaineering challenge), the Cook Strait is one of the most challenging and iconic swims worldwide. Only approximately 130 people have been recorded as achieving the feat.

The strait between the North and South Island is 22km but strong currents that have sunk ships mean a straight-line swim is impossible.

Edwards’ journey will be closer to 30km in the icy waters, with nothing but swim shorts, goggles and a swim cap, to fulfil marathon swimming rules. This also means he cannot have flotation support, get out to rest or even hold on to the boat for a break.

Depending on the tides and conditions, Edwards will embark on the swim between March 7 and 10.

Previous swimmers have taken between eight and 12 hours depending on conditions and Edwards plans to consume gels and warm drinks every 30 minutes after his first hour.

Ovarian Cancer in Aotearoa

Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynaecological cancer in Aotearoa with approximately 371 new diagnoses each year and a five-year survival rate of 36%.

There is no effective screening test meaning diagnosis relies on the recognition and investigation of suspicious symptoms. This can be challenging as many symptoms can be conflated with general menstrual symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain and fatigue.

Other symptoms include increased urinary frequency, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, pelvic pain or changes in bowel movements.

There are more than 30 types of ovarian cancer and possible treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug treatment, radiation, and clinical trials.

Nick Edwards’ swim will take place between March 7 and 10. Those interested in donating can do so via his Ovarian Cancer New Zealand platform.

Sarah Pollok is a multimedia travel journalist who covers trends and advice for travel, tourism and aviation. She joined the Herald in 2021.