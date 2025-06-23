Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Hot travel deals: Cruises, winter escapes and luxury stays you should book

By Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Enjoy travel with these hot travel deals. Photo / 123rf

Enjoy travel with these hot travel deals. Photo / 123rf

Skip the Drake and see Antarctica

If crossing the Drake Passage has kept Antarctica off your list, this is your chance. Fly straight to King George Island and spend six extraordinary days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetlands and Antarctic Sound aboard a luxury Silversea expedition vessel. Enjoy Zodiac excursions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news