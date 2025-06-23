Mark Matariki with a restful stay under the stars in the Ruapehu area, where Tongariro Crossing Lodge debuts its new Garden Suites. The lodge’s Matariki special offers a 10% discount on stays throughout June and includes a free upgrade to a cooked breakfast. Guests can enjoy nearby winter activities like the Sky Waka gondola, snow play at Whakapapa, the new Te Hangāruru cycle trail opening on June 19, short walks in the national park and stargazing under clear dark skies. Use promo code Matariki25 when booking direct. Offer ends June 30, 2025. Book at tongarirocrossinglodge.co.nz/Promotions/garden-suites-matariki-special.html.

Tongariro Crossing Lodge's new Garden Suites discount comes with free breakfast.

Cruise Europe in a small ship

Set sail aboard Le Bougainville for a nine-night luxury cruise through Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Italy and Malta, with a free Solo Supplement on selected cabins. Departing from Dubrovnik, this journey includes an excursion at every port, from the Bay of Kotor and Korcula to Parga and Valletta. Enjoy the cruise with Ponant’s all-inclusive small ship luxury, all with curated cultural experiences, fine dining, and stunning coastal views.

From $8950 pp twin share. Save a further $500 per cabin using the code NZH. Solo offer and savings are strictly limited. Visit ultimatecruising.co.nz for bookings and details.

Discover the Adriatic and Ionian seas with this cruise.

Hamilton Island escape

Stay three nights at qualia on Hamilton Island and explore the best of the Whitsundays with ease and comfort. This five-star resort sits on the island’s northern tip, giving you access to ocean views, private beaches and nearby reef adventures. The package includes a three-night stay at the five-star resort, a la carte breakfast daily, VIP return transfers from the marina or airport, use of a golf buggy, non-motorised watercraft, a chauffeur service around the island, non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi and 24-hour access to the concierge team.

Priced from $2910 pp twin share, valid for travel from June 13 to August 15, August 18 to September 18, September 22 to December 19, 2025, and January 11 to March 31, 2026. Book by October 30, 2025 at helloworld.co.nz/deal/30668/hamilton-island-alluring-escape-qualia-hamilton-island. Bookings must be made at least 60 days in advance.

Lounge in the pool all day at this luxury resort.

Scenic winter rail journey

Experience the magic of winter in Canada with a scenic rail journey through British Columbia and the Canadian Rockies. This 10-day itinerary starts in Vancouver before boarding VIA Rail’s Canadian Train for a nostalgic ride to Jasper, surrounded by stunning snow-capped peaks. Discover Jasper’s winter wonderland with an ice walk through Maligne Canyon and indulge in local flavours on the Downtown Foodie Tour. Continue to Lake Louise and Banff to enjoy picturesque drives, ice skating and immersive experiences like Nightrise at the Banff Gondola. End your adventure with a captivating tour of Calgary. Prepare for an unforgettable journey through Canada’s breathtaking winter landscapes.

From $5165 pp, this deal is on sale until July 31. Valid for selected travel dates between November 2025 and April 2026. Airfares are additional. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/canada/snow-train-to-the-rockies-21114608 or call 0800 951 655.