Enjoy travel with these hot travel deals. Photo / 123rf
Skip the Drake and see Antarctica
If crossing the Drake Passage has kept Antarctica off your list, this is your chance. Fly straight to King George Island and spend six extraordinary days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetlands and Antarctic Sound aboard a luxury Silversea expedition vessel. Enjoy Zodiac excursions,glacier hikes, penguin colonies and expert-led wildlife encounters by day, and return each evening to all-inclusive luxury, exquisite dining and butler service.
From $26,069 pp port-to-port, this Ultimate Cruising offer includes a $2500 pp flight credit, two nights pre-cruise in Santiago, and $1000 per cabin savings with code NZH. Valid on select departures January 26 and February 13, 2026. Book by June 30, 2025 at ultimatecruising.co.nz.
Mark Matariki with a restful stay under the stars in the Ruapehu area, where Tongariro Crossing Lodge debuts its new Garden Suites. The lodge’s Matariki special offers a 10% discount on stays throughout June and includes a free upgrade to a cooked breakfast. Guests can enjoy nearby winter activities like the Sky Waka gondola, snow play at Whakapapa, the new Te Hangāruru cycle trail opening on June 19, short walks in the national park and stargazing under clear dark skies. Use promo code Matariki25 when booking direct. Offer ends June 30, 2025. Book at tongarirocrossinglodge.co.nz/Promotions/garden-suites-matariki-special.html.
Cruise Europe in a small ship
Set sail aboard Le Bougainville for a nine-night luxury cruise through Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Italy and Malta, with a free Solo Supplement on selected cabins. Departing from Dubrovnik, this journey includes an excursion at every port, from the Bay of Kotor and Korcula to Parga and Valletta. Enjoy the cruise with Ponant’s all-inclusive small ship luxury, all with curated cultural experiences, fine dining, and stunning coastal views.
From $8950 pp twin share. Save a further $500 per cabin using the code NZH. Solo offer and savings are strictly limited. Visit ultimatecruising.co.nz for bookings and details.
Hamilton Island escape
Stay three nights at qualia on Hamilton Island and explore the best of the Whitsundays with ease and comfort. This five-star resort sits on the island’s northern tip, giving you access to ocean views, private beaches and nearby reef adventures. The package includes a three-night stay at the five-star resort, a la carte breakfast daily, VIP return transfers from the marina or airport, use of a golf buggy, non-motorised watercraft, a chauffeur service around the island, non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi and 24-hour access to the concierge team.
Experience the magic of winter in Canada with a scenic rail journey through British Columbia and the Canadian Rockies. This 10-day itinerary starts in Vancouver before boarding VIA Rail’s Canadian Train for a nostalgic ride to Jasper, surrounded by stunning snow-capped peaks. Discover Jasper’s winter wonderland with an ice walk through Maligne Canyon and indulge in local flavours on the Downtown Foodie Tour. Continue to Lake Louise and Banff to enjoy picturesque drives, ice skating and immersive experiences like Nightrise at the Banff Gondola. End your adventure with a captivating tour of Calgary. Prepare for an unforgettable journey through Canada’s breathtaking winter landscapes.