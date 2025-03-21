- Air New Zealand is monitoring a major power outage at Europe’s busiest airport after a fire at an electrical substation.
- Heathrow Airport said it expects significant disruption over coming days, with hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers affected.
- Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport until it reopens just before midnight Friday.
Air New Zealand says it is “closely monitoring” the situation after a significant power outage at Europe’s busiest airport caused havoc.
West London’s Heathrow Airport was shut down early on Friday after a major fire at an electrical substation. Airport authorities are expecting “significant disruption” over the coming days, with hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers impacted.
“We are monitoring the situation at Heathrow Airport and any disruptions for our customers who are booked to travel with us on our codeshare partners between New Zealand and London,” Air New Zealand’s general manager of customer care Alisha Armstrong said.
“Any customers who are impacted will be rebooked on alternative flights by the operating airline.”