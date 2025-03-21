Armstrong encouraged customers to keep an eye on the Air NZ website and app for information on their flights.

“While disruptions of this nature are uncontrollable, we do appreciate they can cause significant inconvenience. We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this time.”

The airport took to its website on Friday, saying: “Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.” It added it would be closed until about noon Saturday (midnight Friday, UK time).

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.



To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.



Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport… pic.twitter.com/7SWNJP8ojd — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 21, 2025

“Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

AFP reported that the London Fire Brigade said there had been a “significant” fire at a substation in Hayes, a town in the London borough of Hillingdon.

“The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption,” assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.

The fire was first reported early Friday afternoon (11.23pm Thursday, UK time).

🚨 BREAKING: Heathrow Airport says it will be closed all day due to significant power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation



“We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/jeqEqb8BX6 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 21, 2025

“This is a highly visible and significant incident and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible,” Goulbourne said.

British utility firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said on its website that an “unplanned outage” had left more than 16,000 homes without power in the area.

AFP earlier reported Heathrow Airport handles more than 80 million passengers a year, with about 1300 take-offs or landings each day.

