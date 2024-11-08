Flights aborted as fire blazes at Sydney Airport

Around the same time, grass fires were seen next to the airport’s third runway.

It is not yet known if both incidents are related.

According to the Daily Mail, Qantas flight QF520, flying from Sydney to Brisbane took off just before 1pm. Passengers hear a loud “bang” shortly after. Reports state the plane circled Botany Bay before making its emergency landing.

Huge smoke plumes could be seen from the airport’s terminal.

The Herald contacted Sydney Airport for comment. A spokesperson confirmed the emergency landing took place just after 1pm on Friday.

“Earlier today a Brisbane-bound flight made an emergency return to Sydney Airport, landing safely just after 1pm. This departure of aircraft coincided with a grass fire along the eastern side of the airport’s parallel runway, which was brought under control by teams from the Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service. It’s not clear at this stage if the two incidents are linked and investigations are continuing.

“With the safe arrival of the aircraft, Sydney Airport’s priority is to conduct a full inspection of its parallel runway and to return it to service as quickly as possible. Sydney Airport’s main runway is operational; however, passengers should also expect some delays and we thank everyone for their patience.

Passengers who are travelling today are also encouraged to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight, or via the online flight information boards on Sydney Airport’s website.”

This is a developing story.







