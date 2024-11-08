Flights aborted as fire blazes at Sydney Airport

Flights are unable to land at Sydney Airport because of a fire, reportedly linked to an explosion on a Qantas flight with 174 people on board.
No serious injuries have been reported.
The blaze, believed to be a grass fire, has closed the airport’s third runway.
All flights have aborted landing while Aviation Rescue and Firefighting responds to the incident along with Fire and Rescue NSW.
Emergency crews are responding after reports of an explosion onboard a Qantas flight which occured shortly after take-off, forcing an emergency landing.