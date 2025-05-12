The airline’s lounges were “a highly valued part of the travel experience for many of our customers, whether they’re flying within New Zealand or internationally”, Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O‘Brien told the Herald.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance that experience, including exploring the development of a new premium lounge at Auckland International Airport.

“As part of this, we’re reviewing how the planned redevelopment at Auckland Airport could shape our lounge offerings in the future.”

Air New Zealand is planning various changes to its Airpoints programme and frequent flyer offerings. Photo / Nick Reed

Elite Lounge

Work will begin on constructing Air New Zealand‘s new Elite lounge in the next six months, coinciding with a complete renovation of its current lounge at Auckland Airport, O‘Brien told Executive Traveller.

Rather than dividing space in the current lounge, which has become prone to over-crowding, the airline plans to take on more floorspace to accommodate the new premium lounge.

“We’ll be able to give a full elite experience to customers,” O‘Brien said.

Unfettered access would only be available for Elite, “Elite Plus” and Elite Priority One members, along with those flying Business Premier.

Airpoints Gold and Star Alliance Gold members would still be able to access the main lounge as usual.

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon opened the airline's international lounge at Auckland Airport after its last renovation in 2015. Photo / Dean Purcell

“One of the options will be a lounge area for Elite members and Business Class passengers,” O‘Brien said. Construction dates remained tentative.

Air New Zealand’s two-tiered lounge plan is not a new concept. Qantas, which had a premium lounge at Auckland Airport before it closed in April for renovations, has provided passengers with tiered lounge options at many of its hubs.

‘Elite Plus’ frequent flier tier

O‘Brien told Executive Traveller that the long-rumoured “Elite Plus” tier “will be announced in the next six months”, with the new lounge likely being revealed at the same time.

“[Members will] have preferential access, priority around upgrades and cabin seating, those sorts of things.”

While the new tier’s name was confirmed frequent flyers would have to wait until the formal announcement to hear more, O‘Brien said.

The Airpoints programme is expected to be refreshed with the addition of an "Elite Plus" tier. Photo / Supplied, NZ Herald

Air New Zealand has eyed the expansion of its Airpoints programme since at least 2020, when Airpoints Elite members were asked what perks they would expect from an “Elite Plus” tier in a select survey.

At the time, the airline was considering benefits such as an upgrade request guarantee based on seat availability, free “home airport” parking, and the chance for members to nominate a companion to fly with them free of charge.

Air New Zealand’s former loyalty boss, Kate O‘Brien, said during the airline’s 2024 Investor Day that Airpoints members had responded well to the airline’s latest suggestions, especially that of an exclusive lounge for those at Elite level or above.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.