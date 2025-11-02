South Islanders will soon have another international destination to fly direct to, with Air New Zealand introducing non-stop flights between Christchurch and Rarotonga next year.
House of Travel’s chief operating officer Dave Fordyce told the Herald introducing the service is a “smart move by Air New Zealand and one weexpect to be very well received”.
The new seasonal route will begin operations from May 26 – ahead of the July school holidays – and run until October 24, 2026, adding more than 18,000 stopover-free seats from Te Waipounamu to the tropics over winter.
Up to three return services will run each week, all departing Christchurch at 3.40pm before returning from Rarotonga that evening.
Nikhil Ravishankar, Air NZ’s new chief executive, said the announcement is a show of confidence in Christchurch and growing the airline’s southern links.
International capacity in and out of Christchurch Airport this summer is set to soar past pre-Covid levels.
As of Friday, growth was projected to be up 15% year-on-year.
Christchurch Airport’s chief executive said the new direct flight will bolster New Zealand’s connection to the Cook Islands and encourage new opportunities for tourism, cultural and economic exchange.
“It’s another great step in growing international options for our airport, helping more people reach their favourite destinations seamlessly,” said Justin Watson.
While self-governing, the Cooks are in free association with Aotearoa, with its defence and foreign affairs entrusted in Wellington and its residents carrying New Zealand passports.
As Christchurch continues to redefine itself as an international travel hub, Air NZ’s latest route opens up direct horizons that no longer require lengthy layovers in Auckland between domestic connections.