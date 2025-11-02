“We’ve seen strong appetite for travel to Rarotonga from our Christchurch customers, so this is fantastic news for the South Island,” he said.

“Christchurch continues to strengthen its position as a key international gateway, and we’re thrilled to be part of that growth story.

“Every new route we launch from the South Island opens up more opportunities for our customers and connects our communities to the world.”

International capacity in and out of Christchurch Airport this summer is set to soar past pre-Covid levels.

As of Friday, growth was projected to be up 15% year-on-year.

Christchurch Airport’s chief executive said the new direct flight will bolster New Zealand’s connection to the Cook Islands and encourage new opportunities for tourism, cultural and economic exchange.

“It’s another great step in growing international options for our airport, helping more people reach their favourite destinations seamlessly,” said Justin Watson.

While self-governing, the Cooks are in free association with Aotearoa, with its defence and foreign affairs entrusted in Wellington and its residents carrying New Zealand passports.

As Christchurch continues to redefine itself as an international travel hub, Air NZ’s latest route opens up direct horizons that no longer require lengthy layovers in Auckland between domestic connections.

“Kiwis love the Cooks for their rest-and-recharge travel and it’s one of the year’s biggest growth destinations, with our latest data showing bookings up 7.79% nationally compared to 2024,” Fordyce said.

“In Canterbury, we’re seeing a 13% increase, and in the Nelson/Marlborough region, bookings are up 43% over the same period.”

Air New Zealand’s Christchurch-Rarotonga connection is the latest in new routes streaming out of the Garden City.

The flag carrier’s inaugural Christchurch-Adelaide flight took off just last week, marking the start of a new seasonal service to the South Australian capital.

Return services will operate using an Airbus A320 or A321neo, departing Christchurch on Mondays and Fridays until March 27, 2026.

China Southern Airlines has increased its capacity by 29%, with five Guangzhou-Christchurch flights per week beginning on November 1.

Cathay Pacific brought forward its Christchurch-Hong Kong service by a full month to begin today. With up to four flights per week, capacity is being lifted by 24%.

Jetstar will also reap the rewards of its 49% capacity growth, driven largely by year-round Melbourne flights, daily Gold Coast services and improvements to its Christchurch-Cairns route.

Watson said airlines ”are backing the South Island with record capacity", noting the effect is palpable throughout the wider region.

“Every visitor who lands here supports jobs and our economy and every export shipment taking off from our runway carries the quality and reputation of the South Island to the world.”

