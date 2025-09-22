Club Med Endless Summer Sale 2026

Club Med has launched its Endless Summer Sale 2026, giving Kiwis the chance to secure dream holidays in Asia and the Maldives at the best price of the season. Travellers can choose from Club Med Bali, Bintan Island, Kani in the Maldives, or the luxury Finolhu Villas, with up to 20% off for bookings made between September 9 and November 30, 2025, for travel from May 29 to November 27, 2026. Each destination offers the brand’s signature premium all-inclusive experience, with stylish accommodation, gourmet dining, an open bar, land and water sports, Kids Clubs and evening entertainment included.

Savings include Bali from $1876pp, Bintan from $2318pp, Kani in the Maldives from $2125pp, and Finolhu Villas from $3705pp, with family packages also available at discounted rates. Guests booking within the first six weeks of the sale will enjoy Club Med's best price guarantee of the season. To book, visit the Club Med website, call 0800 258 263, or contact your preferred travel agent.

Luxury all-inclusive escapes await with Club Med’s Endless Summer Sale 2026. Photo / Club Med

14-day Amsterdam-Paris guided tour

Journey across Europe on a 14-day European Tapestry tour from Amsterdam to Paris, where centuries of history and culture blend with breathtaking landscapes. From the canals of Amsterdam to the glamour of Monte Carlo, you’ll explore castle-lined valleys, the Swiss Alps, Tuscany’s olive groves and more. Along the way, meet artisans from Black Forest woodcarvers to Venetian glassblowers, and enjoy authentic food, wine and cultural traditions that bring each destination to life.

This tour includes first-class accommodation with daily breakfast, select regional meals, VIP sightseeing, Local Favourite experiences, deluxe motorcoach travel with free Wi-Fi, and the services of expert Tour Directors and Local Guides. Departing April 4 to September 2026, the journey is priced from $7929pp twin share, based on the April 4 departure. Book by December 1, 2025, at worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/wish-list/globus-2/european-tapestry.

Start your European adventure in Amsterdam before crossing 7 stunning regions. Photo / Supplied

Napier Art Deco Festival

Step back in time and experience Napier’s world-famous Art Deco Festival from February 20-23, 2026, on this exclusive escorted four-day tour. Celebrate the city’s remarkable transformation after the devastating 1931 earthquake as you immerse yourself in a vibrant programme of shows, music, dance, vintage car parades, fashion, dining, picnics and guided walks. Whether you take part in the events or simply soak up the atmosphere, Napier offers an unforgettable journey into New Zealand’s Art Deco heritage.

This all-inclusive package features return flights from Auckland, three nights’ accommodation, and cooked breakfast daily, starting from $1695 pp twin share. As one of the most popular tours of the year, spaces are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Book now at pukekohetravel.co.nz/deco or call 0800 785 386.

Step back to the 1930s at Napier’s world-famous Art Deco Festival 2026. Photo / Supplied

Seine River cruise from Paris to Normandy

Have a grand tour from Paris to Normandy on Viking’s eight-day Paris & the Heart of Normandy cruise, where history, art, and culture come alive along the Seine. Dock in the heart of Paris with views of the Eiffel Tower, explore the Normandy beaches, wander Rouen’s Gothic streets and visit Claude Monet’s home and gardens in Giverny. Travellers can extend their journey with a three-night Oxford & Highclere Castle stay pre- or post-trip, featuring a Privileged Access visit to the “real Downton Abbey,” plus Oxford and Blenheim Palace.

This voyage is priced from $6395pp in a Standard Stateroom, departing November 22, 2026, with a fly free offer of up to AU$5000 per couple when booked by December 1, 2025. The British Isles extension is priced from $3299pp. Guests enjoy enriching excursions with expert guides, all onboard meals with complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, specialty tea and coffee, bottled water, unlimited Wi-Fi, and all gratuities, port charges and taxes. For bookings, visit vikingrivercruises.com.au/cruise-destinations/europe/paris-heart-normandy/2026-paris-paris/index.html or contact your travel advisor.