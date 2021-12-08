Travel insurers check SafeTravel Advisories and vaccine expiry date

As New Zealanders get ready to head overseas, Insurers are warning them to check advisories. Photo / Tang Ming Tung

Checking travel advisories and vaccines expiry dates should be your first port of call when planning overseas travel for 2022.

Borders may be easing and travel horizons widening but insurers Southern Cross are warning Kiwis to be mindful of new conditions which could void their travel policy.

The first easing of quarantine requirements in two years is an exciting milestone, says Southern Cross CEO Jo McCauley, but the "still a fluid situation and things can change very quickly."

The emergence of new Covid-19 variants of concern and the reimposing of travel restrictions around the world serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over, McCauley warned.

MFAT SafeTravel Advisories

Under the current cover provided by TravelCare travellers are insured for personal expenses for travel disruption and medical treatment should they or a family member contract Covid 19, but only in some circumstances.

MFAT travel advisories and travellers' vaccine status could all affect the insurance of travellers.

Travellers must be fully vaccinated and visiting a destination with an advisory no higher than 2 "exercise increased caution". Costs incurred from contracting the disease or disruption while abroad in an area under a level 3 or 4 advisory will not be covered.

"We don't know of any travel insurer that is providing cover in the case of a government mandated lockdown," said McCauley.

However she said travel insurance continued to provide value to New Zealanders whose travel plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

Changes or cancellations due to Covid-19 accounted for 39 per cent of the insurer's total payouts for domestic travel claims, last year.

Currently there is a level 4 global travel advisory against travel anywhere but the Cook Islands.

"MFAT intends to update SafeTravel advice, including the global travel advisory, at the appropriate time alongside the Reconnecting New Zealand work," said a Ministry spokesperson.

Travellers should check these advisories before booking travel.

Vaccine validity and expiry dates

In some locations such as Fiji vaccination status and insurance with cover for Covid 19 is required to enter the country.

In many cases vaccine status will be mandated by the air carrier or the destination of travel, however travellers should check the expiry of their vaccine.

Last month Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins advised that most vaccine certificates would be expiring next year as "booster shots may be required to ensure ongoing protection against Covid."

Currently International Travel Vaccination Certificates are valid 12 months, though this could be subject to change.

For the latest guidance on international travel visitcovid19.govt.nz/travel