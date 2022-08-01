The WHO has warned that Covid-19 cases in Europe have tripled in the past six weeks and hospitalisations have doubled in that time. Video / AP

With great crowds of tourists hitting Europe for summer comes a great number of scams and tricks to watch out for.

After living in Florence, Italy, travel influencer Kacie Rose is warning tourists of a popular scam she has seen many tricked by.

The American took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video about a common scam in Florence involving artworks laid on the ground.

"I'm walking around Florence and just saw a tourist scam that you need to watch out for," she said.

"See those paintings on the ground? That's the scam."

Rose warned tourists to walk away and not pay scammers. Photo / TikTok

According to Rose, people put paintings down in busy streets. Then, when tourists distractedly step on them while looking at the surrounding architecture, the scammers demand they purchase them.

"No matter what, do not pay them. What they're doing is illegal," she added.

Instead, the influencer suggested you say you'll only pay with a police officer present. Often, this will prompt them to leave you alone.

The video has received more than 1.4 million views and resonated with many people who had experienced similar scams around Europe.

"This happened to me in June," one viewer commented.

"He started yelling at me and I was like 'dude if you don't want feet on your painting don't put it on the f**kin ground' and walked. I ain't paying for that mess."

Another said they didn't realise the paintings on the ground were a scam.

"I didn't realize it was for stepping on them, I just thought they tried to aggressively sell them lol," they wrote.

Others shared similar scams travellers should also watch out for.

"I once had one of the wee men with the flowers shove one in my hand on Rome and demand payment. Had to scream at him in my angry Scottish accent until he left me alone," one said.

"Or the bracelet one – I was like YOU JUST TOUCHED ME WITHOUT ASKING, GET AWAY FROM ME and then I walked away," another commented.

Helpful tips for avoiding scams

• Things are never free, so avoid anything that is being offered for free or as a gesture.

• Always keep a close eye on your bags and belongings, especially if something disruptive/distracting breaks out around you.

• If you do fall for a scam, go easy on yourself, it happens to many travellers.

• Use taxis parked in designated taxi areas and check their meter is turned on when you get in.

• Never purchase tours or attraction tickets from people on the street / walking vendors.

• Confirm the price of a service or item before accepting it.