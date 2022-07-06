The Glasshouse - one of Ara Roa's guest villas. Photo / Supplied

CROWN AT THE HEADS

Give yourself a three-night weekend in the east coastal area known as "the jewel in the crown" of the Whangārei Heads, and your third night's accommodation is free of charge. Choose from one of Ara Roa's three villas – Te Huia, Te Kahu and The Guesthouse - for the "Stay 3, Pay 2" winter package this month, or all the property's villas during August. Ara Roa's boutique accommodation also offers the services of an in-house masseuse, a yoga teacher and a chef. Prices start at $790 for a couple. Use the promotional code "July" or "August for next month.

Contact: Ara Roa, 021 293 5981 or e-mail info@araroa.nz or check out www.araroa.nz/winter-escape-stay-3-pay-2-deal/

Enjoy sunset at Seminyak, Kuta and Legian, in Bali. Photo / Supplied, Flight Centre

BEACH BROLLIES IN BALI

Book a seven-night stay in a superior room at the five-star Bali Dynasty Resort, in time for an early summer holiday. Priced from $1759pp, twin share. For travel from Auckland, and from $1865pp for travel from Wellington and from $1855pp from Christchurch, Qantas return airfares are included, as are daily breakfasts, private return airport transfers in Bali and treats such as a theme-night buffet dinner and massages. Book by July 10. Travel between October 30 and November 31.

Contact Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or, for travel from Auckland, check out www.flightcentre.co.nz/balifromauckland; or from Wellington, www.flightcentre.co.nz/balifromwellington or www.flightcentre.co.nz/balifromchristchurch for travel from Christchurch.

SUITE LIFE TARANAKI

Experience "The Suite Life" at New Plymouth's luxurious King and Queen Hotel by booking a Gold or Silver Winter Package for two. These romantic stays include in-room breakfasts from Monica's Eatery, a gourmet cheese platter and a bottle of wine, a parking space reserved especially for you, and mulled wine for two in the hotel's Snug Lounge. The Silver Winter Package is a night in a Premium Suite with a private balcony. This is priced from $399 – reduced from $476. The Gold Winter Package starts at $449 a night (usually $533) and there are three suites to choose from, including a spa suite. Book and stay by August 31.

Contact: King and Queen Hotel, New Plymouth, (06) 757 2999 or e-mail reservations@kingandqueen.co.nz or check out www.kingandqueen.co.nz/promotions/the-suite-life-winter-specials.html

Fabulous accommodation for Queenstown Winter Pride. Photo / Supplied

QUEENSTOWN, LOUD AND PROUD

Head to Queenstown during Winter Pride from August 25 when the snowy mountain town will put on 10 days of festivities. QT Queenstown Hotel plans to pamper guests with delights such as welcome treats in your room, breakfast for two at Bazaar, special Pride Cocktails at Reds, a turn-down service for your luxurious bed and even a Recovery Kit for those too-late nights. Prices vary greatly depending on the dates but start at $500 a night for two.

Contact: QT Queenstown, (03) 450 3450 or check out www.qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/hotel/shantay-you-stay/

Adventure in Aitutaki: The Cook Islands' most romantic lagoon. Photo / Supplied

ADVENTURE ON AITUTAKI

Pacific Resort Aitutaki is a five-star, romantic beachfront haven just for adults in the Cook Islands, where guests can unwind for five nights, stand-up paddleboard, go kayaking or explore Aitutaki by mountain bike. Priced from $3159pp, this package includes accommodation in a premium beachfront bungalow, local return airfares from Rarotonga to Aitutaki, transfers to the resort and daily breakfasts. You'll also receive a NZ$250 food & beverage credit with your room. Flights from New Zealand to Rarotonga are additional. Travel between January 16 and March 31. Book by Tuesday next week - July 12. Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/pacificresort