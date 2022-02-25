Australia is open to vaccinated travellers, however each state has a set of rules for new arrivals. Photo / Getty Images

Australia has flung open the borders to vaccinated tourists from around the world.

With new options on home-isolation coming into effect from a minute to midnight on Sunday, many Kiwis may be planning their first trip across the ditch in over six months.

However, the grand reopening is not quite as joined up as you might think. Western Australia lags behind the others, only officially opening its borders for travel at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning 3 March.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs says it is the responsibility of travellers to know the requirements at state borders which are set by the territory governments. Some are pretty straight forward but others require additional testing, booster jabs or additional permits like Western Australia's G2G pass.

"If you wish to travel on to another state or territory you may not be allowed to enter, or may be subject to a quarantine period," advises the DHA.

If you're planning to hop across state borders or stay roam a bit further, here's what you need to know.

Some destinations, including Canberra and the capital territory require visitors to be boosted. Photo / Joey Csunyo, Unsplash

Entry to Australia

Currently all arrivals into the country will already need to meet the requirements of having an International Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate and filling out a Digital Passenger Declaration, at least 72 hours before departure.

You will also need to provide evidence of a recent negative Covid-19 test before boarding your flight. This must be from within 72 hours of travel for a PCR test or NAAT.

There is an option to take a RAT within 24 hours, but this must be taken under supervision, with a medical certificate for proof.

On top of these you must have the normal entry visas you would normally require to travel to Australia.

Vaccination status

Currently Australia is welcoming all visitors considered to be "vaccinated for the purpose of international travel". Currently you are able to travel if your International Certificate shows two doses of a TGA approved vaccine taken 14 days apart.

However some states are now mandating a third 'booster' dose to enter. Unboosted travellers may find their travel options are restricted as to where they go and how they travel in Australia.

This could also change at a later date, if boosters are required.

Perth will open its borders at a minute past midnight on Thursday morning. Photo / George Bakos, Unsplash

Western Australia

Perth welcomes back quarantine-free travel from New Zealand on 3 March.

Those arriving on a flight directly from New Zealand or transferring, will have to have a G2G Pass (Good to Go Pass) registered under their name.

You are also required to complete a Rapid Antigen Test within 12 hours of arrival in the state and report any positive result.

For the next two weeks all arrivals will be provided with one Rapid Antigen Test to help meet these interim testing requirements.

Direct flights from New Zealand are only weekly at the moment, but Air NZ intends to increase its schedule to three times a week by April.

Currently you only need two registered doses to arrive by air as an international traveller.

This gets a little more complicated for those hoping to cross state borders into WA, who must be 'triple dose vaccinated' and still take a RAT within 12 hours of entering the state.

For more info: www.wa.gov.au/government

Welcome back to Sydney: New South Wales has tried to streamline the process of arrivals testing. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales

A popular entry point for New Zealanders, and likely to continue seeing visitors from across the Tasman, New South Wales removed hotel quarantine for vaccinated travellers on 21 February. It also reduced quarantine for unvaccinated arrivals to just 7 days.

Passengers arriving in NSW must go straight to their accommodation and take an RAT within 24 hours. They must isolate there until they return a negative test.

NSW says it is "recommended that you travel in a private vehicle, taxi or ride-share."

You should not visit public areas until you return this first negative RAT result.

You can stay with family or relatives in NSW, but should not share the same room during this isolation period.

A second RAT is required after 6 days.

Those arriving from across the border or on a domestic flight have a much easier time. There are no longer any restrictions on interstate travel to NSW.

Travellers are still advised to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms and practise good hygiene.

For more info: nsw.gov.au/covid-19/travel-restrictions

Melbourne: Remember to carry your covid test results with you in Vicotoria. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria

Travellers to Victoria must carry proof that they are at least 'double vaccinated' against Covid-19.

International arrivals must go straight to their accommodation and take a RAT or arrange a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival. It's advised you opt for the RAT, as you will have to isolate until you get a negative result back.

Victoria requires travellers to carry your negative result and proof of ID for seven days after arrival in Australia.

Interstate arrivals do not require any testing to enter across a state border or on a domestic flight.

You are no longer required to carry a border entry permit if you arrived in Australia or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

For more info: coronavirus.vic.gov.au/information-overseas-travellers

Queensland

Fully vaccinated international arrivals can enter Queensland quarantine-free if they take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Again RAT or PCR tests are given as options, bearing in mind the wait for a negative result.

Queensland says specifically says international arrivals "must not use public transport" to reach their accommodation.

Taxis, hire cars or other private vehicles are fine - Brisbane International Airport has a list of endorsed transport providers.

From elsewhere in Australia, you can enter Queensland from another Australian state without restrictions.

There is one provision: if you have been in a country not considered in the 'safe travel zone' within the past 14 days, you may be subject to testing and isolation.

For more info: qld.gov.au/internationalarrivalstoqld

Adelaide: South Australia currently has requirements for PCR tests to be taken on arrival. Photo / Syed Hadi, Unsplash

South Australia

South Australia considers international travellers over the age of 12 fully vaccinated if they have proof of two jabs of an ATAGI approved vaccine.

Unvaccinated children between 12 and 17 can also enter South Australia, providing they are travelling with a vaccinated parent or guardian.

Testing is slightly different, as there are currently no provisions for RAT results.

International travellers must take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival in South Australia.

You must isolate until you have taken this test and not enter "High Risk Settings" for 7 days after arrival. High risk locations, include care homes prisons or hospitals - other public locations are fine.

Travellers are free to enter South Australia from another state without restrictions.

However there is a requirement for arrivals to manually contact trace or use the specific "COVID SAfe Check-In" app.

Inexplicably this is different to the national COVIDSafe app.

For more info: covid-19.sa.gov.au/travel

Nothern Territory currently has has at risk Excluded Communities which travellers should avoid. Photo / Henrique Felix, Unsplash

Northern Territory

The NT no longer has any additional entry restrictions or testing requirements for international arrivals, regardless of vaccination status.

Some parts of the Territory do, however have additional Covid-19 requirements. Leisure travellers are not to enter areas designated as 'Excluded communities' due to low vaccination rates.

The current map of NT's communities by regions is found here.

For more info:coronavirus.nt.gov.au/travel

Tasmania drops all entry requirements as of this weekend. Photo / Laya Clode, Unsplash

Tasmania

The island state of Tasmania, Australia +, has enjoyed a relatively isolated pandemic. It is preparing to drop all entry requirements for travellers regardless of their vaccination status.

From a midnight past midnight on Saturday morning 26 February you

This streamlines travel requirements on the ground for interstate arrivals - however in practice international travellers to Hobart Airport will still have to meet Australian commonwealth requirements to arrive without an exemption. (Full vaccination as per DHA definition, plus Digital Passenger Declaration and Pre-departure Covid-19 Test.)

If you are travelling more remotely to Tasmania's islands, visitors to Flinders and King Island will be able to arrive on the islands without additional requirements. If you are required to quarantine or isolate, you will not be able to travel to any of the Furneaux islands without prior approval from the Deputy State Controller.

For more info: wa.gov.au/government/covid-19-coronavirus

Australian Capital Territory

Canberra and the capital territory are not currently served by any international flights.

The only way into the ACT is via another state, after you have completed any isolation and testing requirements there.

Vaccinated travellers who have been in the country for less than 7 days intending to travel to the ACT will have to take a RAT within 24 hours of arrival. This can be self assessed.

Any travellers over 12 and 2 months wishing to visit ACT must be fully vaccinated or face a period of quarantine.

For more info: covid19.act.gov.au/travel