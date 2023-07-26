Cast away to Fiji's Tivua Island. Photo / Captain Cook Cruises

DESERT ISLAND EXPERIENCE IN FIJI

Designed to be the ultimate “deserted island” luxury half-day experience in Fiji, Captain Cook Cruises’ Tivua Private Paradise package includes a half-hour return transfer to the island from Denarau Marina in Nadi, light brunch, refreshments and a half-bottle of French Champagne. Guests get their own private cabana on the island. There are also marine biologist-led activities such as a glass-bottom boat tour, snorkelling, scuba diving and kayaking. Priced from $322pp, this half-day outing can be experienced ahead of one of Captain Cook Cruises’ multi-day small ship cruise itineraries.

Contact: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, email fiji@captaincookcruisesfiji.com or Captaincookcruisesfiji.com

Walk Waiheke. Photo / Mark Lapwood

HIKE WAIHEKE’S HURA IN FIVE DAYS

Pack your best walking shoes and enough clothing for five days on Waiheke Island and join local walking guides to cover the incredible five-day, 100-kilometre Te Ara Hura Walk. You’ll be walking 20km a day, so a moderate fitness level is essential. This island walk is a feast of stunning coastal vistas, bush sections, and challenging climbs. Shared platters of food, a shuttle service and a few surprises are all part of the package, priced from $199pp.

Contact: Book online at Waihekewalkingfestival.org

P&O's Pacific Adventure on Australia's Sapphire Coast. Photo / Supplied

CRUISE AUSTRALIA’S SAPPHIRE COAST

Named for its deep blue, sparkling sea, the Sapphire Coast boasts a spectrum of ultramarine hues from Bermagui to beyond Eden on the far South Coast of New South Wales, Australia. Pacific Adventure will take you there on a three-night cruise, arriving in time for the Sapphire Coast Food Festival in the charming coastal town of Eden. Main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities and entertainment are included in your cruise fare. Priced from just under $480pp, twin-share, the cruise departs from Sydney on November 10 and returns there on November 13. Flights to and from Sydney from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 78 0716 or Pocruises.co.nz

Terraces Boutique Apartments in Vanuatu. Photo / Supplied

DOUBLE UP IN VANUATU

Double the length of your stay at The Terraces Boutique Apartments in Vanuatu, at no extra cost. An eight-night stay for the price of four nights, this deal starts at $1499pp, twin-share, and your Air Vanuatu return fares from Auckland to Port Vila are included. The Terraces is an apartment-style boutique resort, right next door to Mangoes Resort, and set on a hilltop overlooking Erakor Lagoon. Return transfers from the local airport and WiFi at the resort are also free. Book by July 31. Travel on selected dates between late November and late May.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or Houseoftravel.co.nz/terraces

Cordoba's Roman Bridge in a backroads tour of Spain and Portugal. Photo / Adobe Stock

IBERIAN BACKROADS IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

East meets west in a 12-day Iberian small-group tour of Spain and Portugal with Back-Roads Touring. Experience the historic charm of Cordoba; Granada; Ubeda; Estremoz and Ronda. You’ll stay in charming old-town hotels, savour authentic Jamon iberico (Iberian ham) at a traditional farm in Sierra de Aracena, and visit Cordoba Mezquita - a UNESCO-protected mosque. Priced from $6389pp, twin-share, book by August 31. The tour departs from Madrid on June 8 and again on June 15. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or Travel-associates.co.nz