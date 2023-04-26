Embrace Earth Day with Captain Cook Cruises in Fiji. Photo / Amos Marine Biology, Supplied

PLANT A PALM IN FIJI FOR EARTH DAY

A Tivua Private Island Day Cruise, with Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, is priced from $165pp, as is a romantic Sunset Dinner Cruise. Both deals are available until March next year. The cruise company is also embracing 2023 Earth Day, offering guests on some of its cruises, a chance to Plant a Palm, which regenerates Fiji’s coconut palm population, or take part in Buy a Coral, Build a Reef. Guided by a marine biologist, you’ll plant a coral frag at Tivua Private Island. There’s also the Buy a Bottle, Build a Reef option, which instigates a coral frag planting on your behalf when you buy a reusable drinking bottle. More than 9000 coral frags have been planted through this conservation project.

Contact: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, email fiji@captaincookcruisesfiji.com or captaincookcruisesfiji.com

Omana Luxury Villa on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

LUXURY STAYS ON WAIHEKE

The Omana Luxury Villa property on Waiheke Island boasts a private beach just a short stroll away, and guests are welcomed with a cheese and charcuterie platter and a there’s a French breakfast on waking the following morning. A night’s accommodation in one of these beautiful villas is part of a scenic helicopter flight package that includes a three-course a la carte lunch or dinner in one of the island’s top vineyards. You’ll be transported by road to your villa. Choose a ferry ride to return to Auckland or take another helicopter ride. Priced from $1545pp, this luxury package is available for travel by September 30.

Contact: Heletranz, e-mail info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

Journey through the Caribbean aboard Sirena, with Oceania Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

HUDSON TO ANTIGUA ON SIRENA

Set out from New York’s harbour for a 15-night luxurious cruise aboard Sirena – a journey through the Caribbean. Staying in a Veranda Stateroom, your cruise fare comes with a multitude of bonuses, including a US$350 Shipboard Credit. You’ll also have the choice of eight free shore excursions or a free House Beverage Package or a US$800 credit. Priced from $7669pp, the itinerary includes Bermuda, Saint Barthelemy, Antigua, St Lucia and Grenada. Book by April 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Sirena departs from New York on November 19 next year - 2024.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/united-states/caribbean---new-york-to-miami-16925952

Rome, Florence and Venice in an historic Italian travel experience. Photo / House of Travel

GLADIATORS TO GONDOLAS IN ITALY

Discover Rome, Florence and Venice on an Italian travel experience with plenty of focus on the arts and Italy’s history. A six-night package is priced from $1193pp, twin-share. Breakfasts, high-speed intercity train transport and a gondola ride on the canals of Venice are included. Book by May 12. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Travel between July 14 and August 19.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Spend five nights at Manuia Beach Resort, Rarotonga. Photo / Getty Images

ADULTS-ONLY MANUIA BEACH

Return Air New Zealand airfares to Rarotonga and five nights’ accommodation in a Premium Suite at Manuia Beach Resort are priced from $1759pp from Auckland, or from $1919pp from Wellington or Christchurch. Daily breakfasts are included, as are return airport transfers. Travel between November 1 and December 5 to this adults-only resort (minimum age is 16 years). Book by April 30.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or for Auckland departures flightcentre.co.nz/product/17353595, Wellington departures flightcentre.co.nz/product/17353664 or from Christchurch flightcentre.co.nz/product/17353733







