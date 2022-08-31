Photo / Getty

SEE MILFORD SOUNDS BY KAYAK AND CRUISE

Two hours of kayaking over 5km in Milford Sound is rated as the "easiest paddling" on Rosco Milford Kayaks' adventure menu, and it's followed by a relaxing, scenic cruise. Ideal for first-time paddlers to join avid kayakers, this part of the adventure features some of the fiord's most spectacular scenery.

Photo / Supplied

On the cruise, which is almost two hours, you're likely to see fur seals basking on the rocks, waterfalls and spectacular cliff faces. This combo costs $250pp and $119 per child under 15. Throughout September and October, the trip departs at 9am and you'll be back on dry land at 3.45pm.

Contact: Rosco Milford Kayaks, freephone 0800 476 726 or check out www.roscosmilfordkayaks.com/Our-Adventures/?adventure=4iytq0slk7/Kayak-Cruise-Combo

BE THRILLED THEN PAMPERED IN ROTORUA

Get a shot of fascinating history and a blast of adrenalin with a Mud and Mayhem Adventure at Velocity Valley and Hells Gate in Rotorua. This half-day of thrills and intrigue costs $120pp.

Photo / Supplied

At Velocity Valley, choose two adrenaline-inducing rides, ranging from Shweeb Racer and Freefall Xtreme to Agrojet and Swoop. Once your heart rate has slowed, drive around Lake Rotorua to Tikitere and experience the geothermal wonderland of Hells Gate. Book and travel by October 1.

Contact: Velocity Valley, freephone 0800 949 888 or e-mail reservations@velocityvalley.co.nz or check out www.velocityvalley.co.nz/packages/partner-combo-deals/mud-mayhem/

CRUISE AROUND EUROPE

A 14-night romantic and luxurious French Riviera cruise from Barcelona to Venice with Oceania Cruises in a Verandah Stateroom, is priced from $9949pp. Itinerary highlights include Toulon, Nice, Bastia (Corsica), Porto Santo Stefano, Amalfi, Trapan (Sicily), Valletta (Malta), Crotone, Durres, Kotor (Croatia), Dubrovnik, Umbria (Ancona) and Venice.

Photo / Getty

A choice of bonuses range from shore excursions to beverage packages and shipboard credits. Airfares from New Zealand additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/frenchriviera

LUXURY SAFARI IN THE BAROSSA VALLEY

Spend a couple of days in Adelaide, experiencing the city's vibrant culture, dining and shopping, before heading to the Barossa Valley where you'll stay three nights in a deluxe safari tent. Priced from $1219pp, twin-share for travel by September 25.

Photo / Supplied

Later travel dates increase in price. A full day Uncork the Barossa Valley tour includes four wine tastings and a multi-course lunch. A rental car is included. Flights from New Zealand additional.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out www.houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-adl-barossa-food-and-wine-safari-hotsa226dbfws

FOUR NIGHTS IN FOUR-STAR LUXURY

Return Air New Zealand flights to Singapore and four nights at the four-star Hotel Miramar Singapore in a Premier Room are from $2179pp, twin-share. Travel from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. City Shuttle Bus transfers to and from Orchard Road and Clarke Quay MRT Station are included, as is free Wi-Fi at the hotel. Book by September 18. Travel between February 2 and March 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out www.flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromauckland or www.flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromwellington or www.flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromchristchurch