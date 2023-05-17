Find your thrills with a river swing. Photo / Supplied





Mindfully see the Himalayas with a travel writer

Experience the villages and culture of the Sherpa people in the Himalaya region, explore the colourful markets of Namche Bazaar and the deeply spiritual and historic Thyangboche Monastery on The Mindful Travel in the Himalaya Tour, departing from Kathmandu in October. Led by travel writer and sustainability expert, Nina Karnikowski, the tour price starts at $6390 pp. Fourteen nights accommodation is included in a boutique hotel, a private eco-comfort camp and an eco-lodge. Most meals are also provided.

Contact: World Expeditions, freephone 0800 350 354 or e-mail enquiries@worldexpeditions.co.nz or check out worldexpeditions.com/Nepal/Trekking-Walking/Mindful-Travel-in-the-Himalaya-with-Nina-Karnikowski

The Himalayas tour is led by travel writer and sustainability expert, Nina Karnikowski. Photo / Supplied

Find your thrills in Taupō

Thrillseekers, double your adrenalin surge by bungy jumping and swinging over the crystal-clear Waikato River, all in the same day. Located at 202 Spa Road in Taupō, and open every day of the week, the A J Hackett Bungy crew will assure you of a whole lot of excitement. Priced from $290pp, you’ll be sent soaring on the Taupō Bungy and Taupō Swing.

Contact: A J Hackett Bungy, 0800 286 4958 or book at bungy.co.nz/combos/taupo-bungy-swing-combo

See a mystical, magical side of Ireland

Explore the Emerald Isle on an 11-day Trafalgar Tour which includes a guided trip through Belfast with a local cabbie. This tour is rich in tales of Ireland’s mythical creatures, soul-stirring landscapes, and stories of the country’s troubled history. Book as soon as possible to have your package price discounted by $700 pp. Priced from $3975 pp, twin-share, there are two departures – September 3 and September 17. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by May 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/17340210

Explore Ireland with an incredible tour. Photo / Supplied

Bus around London on a 3-day tour

Experience the highlights of time spent in London with a “Taste” package, which could well tempt you to stay longer or at least plan another visit. This three-night package, priced from $769 pp, twin-share, includes a two-day Hop-on Hop-off tour on one of London’s red double-decker buses, accommodation at Phoenix Hotel (or similar) with daily breakfasts, and a Thames River Cruise. Book by May 31. Travel between June 1 and December 15. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/2023/04/14/UKE-EGL-taste-of-london

Tour the Big Smoke with a hop-on hop-off bus trip. Photo / Supplied

Cruise from Venice to Rome on a brand-new ship

A luxurious, eight-night cruise around Italy’s waters, from Venice to Rome, is priced from $10,139 pp, twin-share, for a Vista Suite on “Silver Whisper”. Book as soon as possible to be upgraded by two levels to a Superior Veranda Suite. These bookings come with a US$1000 shipboard credit. Highlights include Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, and Sicily. Book by May 31. The cruise departs on May 10 next year. Airfares to Italy from New Zealand and transfers are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/europe/venice-to-rome-17399997



