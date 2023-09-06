Skydive Abel Tasman offers the country's highest skydive jump. Photo / Supplied

SKYDIVE INTO THE TOP OF THE SOUTH ISALND

At 5500m, Skydive Abel Tasman offers the country’s highest skydive jump. Priced from $699pp, you’ll be taken on a 40-minute scenic flight from Motueka’s aerodrome, for a “thrill of your life” skydive with an 85-second freefall. Skydive New Zealand’s experienced and passionate team have safely jumped more than 100,000 people during the past 25 years. Photography and filming packages to record your skydiving experience are priced from $199 to $359.

The Norwegian Escape. Photo / Supplied

DINE FREE AT SEA ON A CRUISE TO ROME

Cruise from Spain to Italy in May next year on a four-night leisurely sailing which calls into Cannes on France’s Cote d’Azur, and Livorno on the Tuscan coast. Discounted by 35 per cent, the fare now starts from $1515pp. You’ll also receive four “Free at Sea” bonus packages for specialty dining, beverages, shore excursions and onboard internet. Pay an extra $ 155 a night each to be upgraded to a Stateroom with a balcony. Bound for Rome, Norwegian Escape departs from Barcelona on May 26, 2024. Book by September 17. Airfares from New Zealand to Spain are additional.

A family trip to Plantation Island in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

FIVE NIGHTS IN FIJI

Book your family a five-night stay in a bure on Plantation Island in Fiji, and your children will be fed all week for free. There’s a night’s accommodation on the mainland included, before and after your time on the island. Return Fiji Airways flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch are also covered. Prices start at $1799pp for adults, share-twin, and from $479pp, for two children 2-11 years old. The holiday comes with a F$200 food and beverage credit and a meal of pizzas during your island stay. Book by September 18. Travel between February 1 and March 25, 2024.

Romantic Muri lagoon, Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

ROMANTIC RAROTONGA ON MURI LAGOON

A romantic, five-night escape to Rarotonga’s Vakaroa Villas is an “adults only” holiday. You’ll have a one-bedroom villa in a beachfront location at Muri Beach, all to yourselves. Recently awarded by World Luxury Hotels for its architecture and design, Vakaroa Villas are priced from $2729pp for stays between January 20 and March 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Sail to Alaska on the Norwegian Sun. Photo / Supplied

LAS VEGAS TO ALASKA

Depart from Auckland with a flight to Las Vegas for three nights, then your itinerary changes dramatically with a 10-night cruise to Alaska aboard luxurious Norwegian Sun. After a day in British Columbia, Canada, you’ll cruise into Seattle’s port for a day’s exploring and a night’s hotel stay, before flying to Honolulu. Three nights there allows plenty of time to experience Hawaii before flying home. Priced from $5990pp, this package must be booked by September 30 for a departure date on September 27, 2024.