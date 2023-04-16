ART HAUS is located in Grey Lynn’s art district in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Feeling Floxy

For all the Haus of Flox fans out there, enjoy an Auckland stay in a one-bedroom space styled – and hosted – by Kiwi stencil and spray-paint artist, Hayley King. Located in Grey Lynn’s art district, ART HAUS is listed on Airbnb. Part of the Eyes on Fire Gallery, surround yourself with creativity and bunker down in a working art gallery. airbnb.co.nz/rooms/745749831664748824

Stay in a one-bedroom space styled – and hosted – by Flox artist, Hayley King. Photo / Supplied

By George!

St George’s Day is April 23 so make like the English and head to your nearest pub. You can’t go wrong with Auckland Viaduct’s The Fox. A London-themed pub that will be celebrating the day with a menu of full English breakfasts and Sunday roasts, as well as classic English beers (served cold, not lukewarm), live bands and Pimms trees. Book your table now at goodspiritshospitality.co.nz/the-fox

Celebrate St George's Day at The Fox, a London-themed pub in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The bright cider life

Tasmania’s apple cider brewery, Willie Smiths, is hosting its 10th Willie Smith’s Mid-Winter Festival this July. The theme is “Into the light”, with a focus on renewal and the awakening of the dormant apple tree. Attendees can expect feasting, music, story-telling, Morris Dancing and the burning of effigy Big Willie during the weekend of July 14-15. Tickets go on sale on May 18. williesmiths.com.au/mid-winter

Tasmania's Willie Smith’s Mid-Winter Festival includes the burning of effigy Big Willie. Photo / Supplied

Guess who’s back?

The iconic Murray Princess is once again cruising the Murray River. Returning to the water last month, following a four-month mooring due to the region’s devastating floods, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest inland paddlewheeler is bringing visitors back to the area. Enjoy a three, four or seven-night cruise, experiencing the river’s prettiest spots, communities and local tourism. murrayprincess.com.au