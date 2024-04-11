Apply for the world's best job right here in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Apply for the ‘best job in the world’ - right here in NZ

Fancy getting paid to drink whisky? Scapegrace Distilling Co - located on the banks of beautiful Lake Dunstan - is recruiting internationally for a new role that they’re dubbing “the best job in the world.” The role is for an assistant distillery manager and master blender, working alongside their current master distiller at the company’s brand-new multi-million dollar Scapegrace Distillery, opening in May. Creating high-quality whisky, gin and vodka by day, your time off will be spent making the most of Central Otago: skiing, hiking, frolicking on the lake et al. All you need is five years of experience in distilling whisky, and the ability to bring equal parts craft and passion to the job. Get in quick - the role is open to candidates from NZ as well as all over the world, and there are a lot of NZ-loving, whisky-swilling devotees out there. Apply now at denholmassociates.com/scapegrace-distillery

Three-year world cruise, anyone?

If you’re feeling the financial squeeze here in New Zealand, a new cruise ship is setting sail on May 15 with complimentary food, alcohol, Wi-Fi, gym access, pools and pickleball courts. So what? We hear you murmur. Well, it’s also the world’s first continuous residential cruise; sailing non-stop for the next 3.5 years. Villa Vie Odyssey will be the world’s first continuous residential cruise. Your one-stop shop for discovering 425 destinations across 147 countries and coming in for as little as US$99 per day (roughly $165) - and there’s still time to book. villavieresidences.com

Villa Vie Odyssey be the world’s first continuous residential cruise. Photo / Supplied

Adelaide: Too hot to handle

Award-winning major festival Illuminate Adelaide has announced its first event for 2024, a newly commissioned iteration of spellbinding work, Fire Gardens from French fire alchemists Compagnie Carabosse. From July 4 to July 21 Adelaide Botanic Garden will transform into a night-time wonderland, flickering with the flames of more than 7000 giant handcrafted fire pots, enchanting candlelit archways, captivating kinetic sculptures, and live music performances. Heading over? Book dinner at the Restaurant Botanic Rose Garden pop-up or grab a drink from the bar at the Schomburgk Pavilion on the way in or out. Fire Gardens session tickets are on sale now at illuminateadelaide.com. Details on the full Illuminate Adelaide programme will be released on May 1.

Award-winning major festival Illuminate Adelaide has announced its first event for 2024. Photo / Supplied

South Park creators rescue Cartman’s favourite restaurant

But no one’s getting in.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker bought a failing Casa Bonita in Denver in 2021 and have since plowed US$40 million dollars into the project. As any budding South Park fan will know, Casa Bonita is Eric Cartman’s favourite restaurant in the hit show. Fortunately for Eric, the business was restored and a grand opening followed in 2023. Business has been booming ever since. The problem they’re now facing is that the restaurant is proving too popular. Approximately 400,000 to 600,000 hungry diners are now on the waitlist to eat at Casa Bonita and if rumour is to be believed, Cartman’s fuming. We suggest you book now for a 2030 visit. casabonitadenver.com

Casa Bonita restaurant in Denver was purchased by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of the South Park. Photo / Getty Images

Going solo on the high seas

Norwegian Cruise Line first introduced solo staterooms in 2010. Available on nine NCL ships, studio staterooms are designed and priced for the solo traveller, with access to communal studio lounges allowing guests to socialise together. Since then, the cruise line has rolled out almost 1000 additional solo staterooms so solo voyagers can enjoy the benefits of single accommodation on any NCL vessel across the company’s 19-strong fleet – at a lower price than traditional double occupancy staterooms. Guests can choose from inside, ocean view or balcony cabins. ncl.com/nz/en/.

Norwegian Cruise Line specialises in solo cabins.

Shore Leave Festival

Experience the best of Western Australia’s Mid-West region at the Shore Leave Festival April 24-28. Held in Geraldton (Jambinu), Shore Leave is a celebration of the distinctive elements that make the region so special – seafood, adventure, and local cuisine. At the heart of the festival is the Abrolhos Long Table Lunch, offering one of Western Australia’s most distinctive dining experiences. Festival goers get to enjoy freshly caught western rock lobster and live music every night – what’s not to love? See more at shoreleavefestival.com.au

Experience the best of Western Australia’s Mid-West region at the Shore Leave Festival. Photo / Supplied



