G Adventures’ 18-to-Thirtysomething collection has 30 new trips on offer for budding travellers. For those keen on exploring unusual destinations while forging meaningful connections at a budget-friendly price, G Adventures offers new trips from the rivers of Bosnia to cafes in Athens. There are multiple tours to choose from. Catch a glimpse of wildlife in the Balkans and raft the majestic rapids of the Neretva River in Bosnia. Hike through herds of sheep, enjoy a hearty local meal, and bask in the mountain life of the Albanian hills. Feel at home in a traditional hanok and watch 80-year-old haenyeos sweep the sea in Jeju, South Korea. Each itinerary offers authentic cultural interactions and immense support to the local communities. gadventures.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina, view of the Stari Most bridge, Neretva river and Balkan mountains. Photo / 123RF

Cycle Australia this autumn

Autumn is drawing near, and there is no better way to feel the crisp, cooler climate than with a pedal across Australia on a bicycle. Cycle tourism is bigger than ever. Some of the most beautiful routes you can experience are the Central West Cycle Trail (NSW), a 400km loop of serene country roads, rural landscapes, and historic towns, the Clare Valley Short Cycle Break (SA), a two-day gentle terrain boasting renowned wineries along the way, the Great Victorian Rail Trail (VIC), a continuous stretch of 134km showcasing the famed Cheviot Tunnel, Alexandra Station, and native wildlife, and the Hunter Valley Explorer (NSW), the home to the finest wineries, chocolatiers, bakers, and gourmet chefs in town. australiancycletours.com.au

Appreciate the magnificent autumn season by cycling through Australia. Photo / 123rf

Challenge yourself with an active European holiday

Active holidays in Europe are booming in 2025, with more travellers choosing hiking, biking, and boating over traditional sightseeing. A Booking.com survey of 27,700 travellers found that 67% are prioritising less crowded, adventure-driven destinations. Since 2007, UTracks has specialised in self-guided and small-group active travel across Europe’s hidden gems. As one of the forefronts of travel across Europe, UTracks hosts some of the most scenic and challenging active holidays in Europe. Adventurers can choose from a diverse list of itineraries, from the Albania Coastal Walk, an eight-day, grade two scenic walk along the coasts of turquoise seas and herb-scented mountains, to the Peaks of the Balkan Trail, a 12-day, grade five challenging hike across the ancient routes of Albania and Montenegro. utracks.com

Discover Europe's sceneries by hiking and cycling through off-beaten paths. Photo / 123rf

New cultural and snorkelling tour in Ningaloo

Experience the best of Western Australia as the Noongar season of Bunuru – or second summer – brings warm days and a cool coastal breeze. Enjoy late-night dining in Perth, new coastal eateries in Rottnest Island and Margaret River, and plan a road trip on Western Australia’s newly completed EV highway. Beyond Perth’s vibrant dining scene, one destination you should not miss in Western Australia is the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park / Nyinggulu and its connection to Aboriginal culture on a new tour in Coral Bay. Through a three-hour Nyinngulu Cultural and Snorkelling Tour, brought by the collaboration between Baiyungu Dreaming and Ningaloo Glass Bottom Boat, visitors can now discover Ningaloo Reef’s stunning corals and incredible marine life and learn about the cultural history of the Ningaloo Coast. Available from April 2025. glassbottomboat.com.au

Snorkel the Ningaloo Marine Park and discover Ningaloo Reef’s stunning corals.



