The Sights of LA Tour is a must-do for pop culture fans. Photo / 123rf

Katy's seal of approval

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a new luxury ship, and it's been christened for its maiden voyage by none other than Katy Perry. The christening ceremony (aka breaking a champagne bottle over the ship's hull) took place in Iceland and included performances by an Icelandic pop group, before Perry took to the stage to belt out hits like "California Gurls" and "Roar". The ship, called Norwegian Prima, boasts a three-level racetrack, a range of infinity pools, and an expansive sculpture garden on board. Herald writer Grant Bradley was on board for the ship's launch - you can read his story in Travel's bumper cruise special issue, inside the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday, September 6. ncl.com

Perry took centre stage as the new ship's 'godmother'. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

WIN!

A suitcase full of travel essentials courtesy of The Warehouse

Take off on your next trip with a stylish new suitcase, a Bluetooth speaker and a pair of JVC wireless noise cancelling headphones, plus a striped beach towel and a book to relax with poolside. We have two prize packs to give away, valued at $260 each.

To enter, go to nzherald.co.nz/win, fill in your details and answer this question:

What travel essential do you always pack in your suitcase, and why?

Competition closes at 11.59pm on Saturday, September 10. Terms and conditions apply.

The travel essentials pack from The Warehouse has a range of stylish kit for your next holiday. Photo / supplied

Pop culture fix

If you're a fan of all things movies, music and popular culture, Tripadvisor has a new category for you. The travel review company has ranked the world's best pop culture tours, and a Kiwi classic has come in at No 10. Top spot is the Iconic Sights of LA Tour, where visitors can tick off the city's top attractions and see a range of film locations in one fell swoop. Also on the list is Croatia's Game of Thrones Walking Tour, Iowa's Field of Dreams Movie Site Tour, Colombia's Pablo Escobar Tour, and Queenstown's Lord of the Rings Tour. tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo-cPopCulture