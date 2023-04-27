The Ovation of the Seas will be the third ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum class, joining the Anthem of the Seas (above) and Quantum of the Seas. Photo / Supplied

An Australian cruise passenger, whose disappearance overboard sparked a 12-hour search, is believed to be the partner of a traveller who died earlier on the sailing.

The Royal Caribbean ship Quantum of the Seas was repositioning from Brisbane to Hawaii when the passenger was reported overboard 11pm Wednesday, local time, about 1400km south of the Hawiian islands.

The cruise operator told the Herald that they had triggered the search for the passenger and alerted ships in the area for assistance.

”The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities,” said a spokesperson.

US Coast Guard called off the search around 3pm, to be resumed tomorrow.

One man whose family were aboard the Quantum said that the missing man was the partner of a passenger who had died earlier.

“About 90 minutes later, the call went out that someone went overboard, and it turned out to be the partner of the person who passed away earlier,” a caller told the 2GB breakfast show this morning.

A Royal Caribbean confirmed that a second passenger had passed away during an earlier medical incident. However they said “the two incidents were unrelated.”

The 15-day repositioning cruise from Brisbane had a large Australian contingent. An Anzac dawn service had been held on the top deck mid-ocean between Brisbane to Hawaii.

Cruise ship record for largest turnout for any type of event ever. Anzac Day Dawn Service. 2023. Royal Caribbean Line, Quantum of the Seas, mid-ocean on route from Brisbane to Hawaii.

Later that night somebody jumped over board (yes last night)apparently that's a ships first. pic.twitter.com/ecVLsRfwsZ — john bolton (@johnbolton5) April 26, 2023

Melbourne man Adam Glezer

told news.com that passengers were confined to their cabins while the ship was searched for 90 minutes.

He described how the passenger was repeatedly called on the ship’s PA, but he failed to report to reception.

“I called Mum to let her know we are okay. After that they reopened the bars – I went down. It was just packed with people wanting to know what happened,” he said.

“I have spoken to workers who have been working on ships for years and they said they have never seen anything like this happen before.”

The Quantum of the Seas’ captain halted the sailing to search for the missing traveller, contacting the US Coast Guard from Hawaii.

The ship has since resumed its journey to Hawaii’s Kona Island, and handed over the search to the Coast Guard.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the passenger’s disappearance.

