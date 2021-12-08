Tower of London moat to be filled with flowers for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Tower of London's moat will be filled with millions of wildflower seeds to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Unsplash

After 70 years in the same job, one would expect a pretty epic work party.

It seems the Queen will be getting just that when Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in Sumer 2022.

To celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's 70th year of service, 20 million wildflower seeds will be planted in the moat surrounding the Tower of London. Called 'Superbloom', visitors will be able to enjoy the living installation throughout the UK summer, from June to September.



The metropolitan meadow will also include sculptures and sound installations as well as any bees, butterflies and other creatures that will surely be attracted to the flora.

Superbloom won't be the first time the Tower's moat has been filled with florals for a special event.

In 2014 an installation titled 'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red', involved 'planting' 800,000 ceramic poppies to mark the centenary of WWI.



The first Platinum Jubilee of a British Monarch seems to be enough reason to pull out all the stops. Her Majesty acceded the throne on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old.



In addition to the moat of wildflowers, British citizens will be treated to an extended bank holiday from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Additional celebrations, public events and community activities will also take place across the UK.