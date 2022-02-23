Enjoy a range of sunrise and sunset experiences, the length and breadth of Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied; Tourism Bay of Plenty

Make the most of every moment of your day with tours and experiences that take place at sunrise and sunset. Ewan McDonald sheds some light on the opportunities.

You've earned your break – literally. You've worked your proverbials off for months to get those precious few days, longer if you're lucky, away with your partner, mates or rellies.

So you'll want to make the most of it. From one corner of Aotearoa to another, there are hundreds of experiences to enjoy at the rising or setting of the golden globe, so you can pack more into 24 little hours. Here are some suggestions (spoiler alerts: there may be glow worms; kiwi may be heard but not seen).

Inland from Kerikeri, Puketi is one of Northland's largest native forests, home to 370 species of plants including kauri. While much of the native birdlife has disappeared, join a guided, two-hour Adventure Puketi Night Walk to hear or even glimpse kiwi, kōkako or toutouwai. Not too far away, Footprints Waipoua Twilight Tour ventures into Waipoua Forest, home of Tāne Mahuta and his stouter brother.

Footprints Waipoua Twilight Tour ventures into Waipoua Forest, home of Tāne Mahuta. Photo / Northland Inc

Hard to argue the best way to enjoy the Bay of Islands is a sundown cruise: Barefoot Sailing and the R Tucker Thompson tall ship are options. On dry sand, you'll appreciate a wake-up call for Tuidale Stables' sunrise horse-trek along Uretiti Beach.

In Waikato, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari remains a little-known gem although we've been doing our best to send you there for months. Experienced guides lead visitors into the forest 15 minutes before sunset to enjoy twinkling glow worms, shining silver fern fronds and stars; hear kiwi, ruru and kākā; if you're lucky, spot tiny bats.

Raglan does things differently from most seaside towns. Its sunset cruise around Whāingaroa Harbour's 122km coastline, curious rock formations and intriguing history comes with onboard fish n chips.

As darkness falls, wrap up in canyoning suits and plunge into Mt Karioi's freshwater pools. Climb and abseil waterfalls, watch glowworms sparkle and learn myth and more over a cup of kawakawa tea.

Across the motu, the Coromandel Coastal Walkway links the peninsula's east and west shores along a centuries-old path used by Māori and Pākehā, through native forest with beautiful glimpses of the coastline and ocean. For the best views, walk the west coast in the evening.

Bay of Plenty is a kayaker's paradise: paddle across Lake McLaren to Mangapapa Canyon, accessible only by water, at sunset to watch the landscape come alive with twinkling… you guessed it. Guides recount legends while you take in the surroundings. A little further east, Ōhiwa Harbour is ideal for families or beginner paddlers; daybreak or evening are good times to see rays, fish, even orca, fur seals and little blue penguins.

Daybreak or evening are good times to see marine life and wildlife at Ohiwa Harbour. Photo / Supplied; Tourism Bay of Plenty

Taupō's eco-friendly Doughnut boats take family and friends, young and old, on a fun ride. They say the electric engine is quiet so you can enjoy your music on Bluetooth speakers: call me a grinch but I might prefer Simon & Garfunkel's greatest hit while appreciating the sun rising over the mountains, lighting the sky, or watching it drop behind the volcanoes.

Taupō's eco-friendly Doughnut boats take family and friends, young and old, on a fun ride. Photo / Supplied; Love Taupō

Hawke's Bay is among the first places in the world to see the sun. To be honest, that goes for anywhere from East Cape to Rakiura, but none of those can offer Gannet Safaris' sunrise tour to Cape Kidnappers gannet colony – a private Range Rover excursion through Cape Kidnappers Station as the birds wake for the day, with gourmet breakfast (you, not the gannets).

Take a Gannet Safaris' sunrise tour to Cape Kidnappers gannet colony in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Richard Brimmer

Rise and shine to the first rays at Sunrise Hut, breathtakingly positioned at the top of the Ruahine Ranges. The large DoC hut is a popular, easy family day trip or weekend tramp; the reward is a spectacular panorama with bonus snow around your dorm in winter.

You might have crossed Tongariro National Park off your bucket list once upon a time but what if you're not as spry as once was, or you're pushed for time? Adrift Tongariro gets around this with its sunset guided walks. The two-hour strolls are timed so visitors can watch the sun set among the volcanoes, accommodating time-poor visitors who want to make the most of a day-trip to the national park or those who itch to venture into the volcanic terrain but don't have the fitness for strenuous treks.

Adventure Outdoors caters for the more athletic with its sunrise Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a spectacular way to journey through the Unesco Dual World Heritage Site, beginning under moonlight and starry skies, watching the sunrise unfold and enjoying a hot drink at the summit.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing at sunrise. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Staying with the volcanic theme, Top Guides' sunset walk is a fantastic way to see the best of Taranaki Maunga: the "goblin forest" at night, the sun going down at Mirror Lake, famous for its reflection of the mountain. On the way home keep your eyes peeled for g*** w***s and your ears for the call of the k***. Families and the not-so-active might opt for a night tour of Rotokare Scenic Reserve, a bird sanctuary, nursery and breeding site about 40 minutes from New Plymouth.

Personal recommendation: twilight at Wellington's Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne. As this world-leading sanctuary passes from day to night, you'll see tuatara, feel the flap of wings as locals come home to their trees, hear a cacophony of native birds harmonising their dusk chorus, all inside a calm, dark, inner-city forest. An unforgettable experience.

Down at the harbour, Ferg's Kayaks will set you afloat to watch the capital light up as the sun sets; head to Shelly Bay or Evans Bay, take a break, then paddle back to the city.

Selfies with animals, you can't beat 'em. Sit back and unwind as Seal Kayak Kaikōura cruise you into the sunset to meet marine life, appreciate the scenery and – best of all - voyage hands-free for those "where's my phone?" Insta-moments.

Which you'll also get onboard South Pacific Helicopters and Kaikōura Helicopters flights above the coast to watch the sun rise or fall into the Pacific Ocean, lighting up the town and its surrounding alpine valleys.

Ballooning Canterbury reckon there's nothing quite so romantic and exciting as floating effortlessly over the ever-changing vista of the Canterbury Plains with great views from the Southern Alps to the Pacific. The post-flight champagne and snack may help form this opinion.

Ballooning Canterbury reckon there's nothing quite so romantic as floating effortlessly over the Canterbury Plains. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

At a lower altitude, slap on your lifejacket and join an Akaroa Guided Kayak Safari, paddling through the harbour's flooded extinct volcano crater for chance encounters with Hector's dolphins, penguins and fur seals.

Bliss out: cruise to Quail Island in Lyttelton Harbour for a Saturday morning summer yoga class, or enjoy pampering and/or meditation – your personal preference - in a sunrise soak at He Puna Taimoana, the city's seaside heated pools.

Ibiza and Berlin might disagree but the world's best nightspot is Lake Tekapo. There are two vastly different experiences at the Dark Sky Project. Ngāi Tahu Tourism brings Māori heritage and astronomy alive, telling the stories of navigation, planting, significance, and observations alongside their famous observatory stargazing tours. Tekapo Star Gazing may be the ultimate in stellar relaxation, combining the Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve with the town's hot pools. The first half of the two-hour guided tour introduces you to the night skies; the second offers exclusive use of the 37.5C hot pool. Lie on a floating hammock and, well, soak in the stars.

There are two vastly different experiences at the Dark Sky Project. Photo / Rachel Gillespie

A few clicks south, Naseby is well down the path to becoming a Dark Sky community and local Paul Bishop, an astrophysicist trained in London, is more than happy to illuminate you as to why their night sky is the best in Aotearoa.

Tucked away at the top of Lake Wakatipu, Kinloch Wilderness Retreat is a haven of lodge, weekend retreats and restaurant. They also run guided kayak trips, beginning where the Dart River enters the lake, sunrise or sunset trips offering a different perspective on local wildlife, history and scenery.

Perhaps you've been to Queenstown and think you've seen it all. Sunrise Balloons beg to differ: their sunrise hot-air balloon trips leave the lakeside bustle far below, rising up to 6000ft and drifting with the breeze over the valleys between Queenstown and Arrowtown, taking in views of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables ski areas, the Southern Alps and Fiordland.

Which brings us, neatly, to Te Wāhipounamu. Rosco's Milford Kayak Sunriser Classic sets off early to beat the powered boats onto the fiord as first light climbs above the ranges and touches the top of Mitre Peak. Go one better: drift off to sleep and wake in Doubtful Sound by overnighting aboard Fiordland Cruises' Southern Secret.

Drift off to sleep and wake in Doubtful Sound by overnighting aboard Fiordland Cruises' Southern Secret. Photo / Videocopter

Here's another southern secret. The Catlins Mohua Park sunrise tour whisks visitors into a private bay, hidden on the Southland coast, to see rare yellow-eyed penguins, seabirds and fur seals with a knowledgeable guide. Nearby, the two-hour Earthlore Bat Walk tour takes you to a remote spot where bats are known to fly at dusk, possibly your best chance to hear and maybe see these shy little creatures. Don't expect k*** or g*** w***s, though.

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz