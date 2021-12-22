Tourist's wild view from her hotel room leaves her face to face with diners

Desiree Baker shared her hotel review to TikTok in a viral video. Photo / TikTok

One New York City hotel guest's TikTok review has gone viral over one unusual detail.

When Desiree Baker checked into a New York City hotel, she discovered her room's window looked straight into a neighbouring restaurant.

Baker had booked the Cassa Hotel and Residences via Airbnb and although the listing photos showed a window with a city view, she instead got a view of diners enjoying a meal on the other side of the glass.

@desireerosebaker HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov

Both fortunately and creepily, the people were unaware she could see them, as the restaurant's reflective glass made it appear like it was a mirror.

"When we got to the hotel it was dark and we just went to bed," Baker said in a TikTok video, which has almost ten million views.

An employee at Cassa's front desk said they "didn't see how the story was newsworthy," when approached by The New York Post.

"When we woke up there were blackout shades but I was so excited to see the view. I thought I was going to see a building, a skyline or whatever," she said.

"I roll up the shades and we are in a restaurant. We are fully in a restaurant. I can open up this window and fully join these people at their dinner, at their lunch."

In the Tiktok, Baker filmed the unknowing diners who were just inches away from her in the restaurant.

More unusual still, the windows open, allowing Baker to reach into the restaurant if she chose.

"HOW IS THIS LEGAL? You literally cannot make this up. I can open the window and touch their table," the video's caption read.

Despite complaining to the Airbnb host that the room and photos did not align, the host reportedly said they were just glad they could host her.

"Apologies for taking some time to reply to you, actually we were going to cancel your reservation as we had some room issues, however, we were able to manage to host you," replied the host.

"I believe everything went and is going well during your stay and glad to know that we were able to host you during this time of year."

Airbnb employees, however, had a different response after viewing the viral TikTok and Baker was soon contacted by staff who apologised for the room and provided a voucher for future accommodation.

While the specific listing has since been removed from Airbnb, other suites are still listed for US$153 (NZ) per night.