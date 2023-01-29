Three days into her trip, TikToker Tammy Whelan copped ‘Bali belly’ – which is also known as ‘travellers diarrhoea’ (essentially a tummy bug). Photo / TikTok; tammywhelan8

If you have travelled to Bali or have plans to holiday at the popular tourist destination, chances are you have heard of ‘Bali belly’.

Delhi belly, Bali belly, Montezuma’s revenge – whatever you call it, even the most experienced of travellers can succumb.

If you don’t know what it is, it’s basically ‘travellers diarrhoea’ and can strike anyone at anytime.

An Irish tourist has described it as “no joke whatsoever” after copping it just three days into her trip to the Indonesian hotspot.

“So from my experience of having Bali belly, there’s a lot people don’t tell you about having it,” Tammy Whelan said in a now viral TikTok.

“You cannot be [more than] four metres [from] a toilet and I mean that you’re going to be severely excreting from your mouth and ass all at the same time.

“The thought of food will make you physically sick (and) you’re going to be severely dehydrated and in turn you’re going to hallucinate.”

After her clip went viral, attracting half a million views, she shared a follow-up clip saying she is “finally” back to feeling herself again.

“I wasn’t able to eat anything, I was really anxious. [But] Bali belly is over. I am done with it and she is done with me.”

Australian doctor and founder of Femma, Emma Rees, explained that Bali belly is caused by ingesting bacteria from contaminated food or water.

It can last up to five days.

“You might experience diarrhoea, abdominal pains, hot and cold sweats and aching joints,” she told news.com.au.

“Headaches are also possible symptoms and these can indicate dehydration which is the main clinical risk of travellers diarrhoea.”

In a Facebook post, one woman explained how a family member contracted Bali belly after drinking contaminated tap water.

“So guess what. He’s been sick all day with Bali belly and ear aches. A lot [of] vomit and the sh*ts,” she wrote.

Dr Rees said when in countries where travellers diarrhoea is very common – such as in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia – make sure you are drinking water that is filtered, boiled or bottled.

“Avoid ice as this can be made from contaminated water, likewise salad and fruit may have been washed in contaminated water,” she said.

“If you can, rewash such items in bottled or filtered water. Avoid buffets with food sitting out in temperate conditions as food may warm up to a temperature optimal for bacteria to replicate. Ensure you are eating and drinking at reputable establishments.”

Bali belly – or travellers diarrhoea – is in fact very common, with Dr Rees saying between a third and half of travellers will experience it.

Travel insurance company Cover-More had its medical team help 1174 Aussies who contracted gastroenteritis/Bali belly in 2022 – with 112 of the cases in Bali. This is compared to 1457 overall reported cases in 2016.

“In 2022, the cost of the 1174 medical cases was more than $3.5 million, an average of about $3000 per case, compared to $1400, more than double. So, it’s critically important to have good travel insurance to cover this unplanned and painful expense,” Todd Nelson, managing director of Cover-More Travel Insurance, told news.com.au.

Every case is different, with some more severe than others that may require medical treatment or hospitalisation, cancellations and additional accommodation expenses.

Mr Nelson said the insurance company saw a good return to global travel in 2022 after two years of the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a follow-up clip she explained she is feeling a lot better. Photo / TikTok; tammywhelan8

“And while the number of food poisoning cases is lower than 2016, that is likely to be a combination of lower traveller numbers and better personal hygiene habits due to Covid and hopefully, a lift in food handling practices.”

He said despite the horror stories, the chances of needing to claim medical expenses due to getting gastroenteritis in Indonesia isn’t actually that high.

“You’re just as likely to get sick from food poisoning in other countries including places like Thailand, Spain, the USA and Canada,” he added.

Bali isn’t the only place you can get travellers diarrhoea. Cover-More says you’re four times more likely to make a gastro-related illness claim in Peru. Photo / TikTok; tammywhelan8

Cover-More’s chief medical officer Dr Stephen Rashford said you’re actually four times more likely to make a claim on a gastroenteritis-related illness when travelling in Peru.

“Peru is consistently rated as the most likely country to get a gastroenteritis illness, with 2 per cent of travellers on average every year making a case claim,” he explained.

However, Mr Nelson said it’s important to note that medical costs around the world continue to go up, especially in the United States.

The most expensive claim ever for gastroenteritis on the insurance company’s books was in September 2015 “when a customer on holiday in the USA thanked their lucky stars that they didn’t have to fork out a whopping $105,886.21 for their tummy bug”.

HOWTO BEAT THE BELLY BUG

Dr Rees advised anyone who has Bali belly to rest up, sip fluids regularly and ensure you are using clean water.

“You can take analgesics for pain and temperatures and if your symptoms are getting no better or if you develop blood in your stools make sure you see a doctor,” she advised.

“It is worth making sure you have travel insurance to cover local medical fees if needed. If you can’t get fluids in you will also need to see a medical professional.”

“We should also make sure that our enthusiasm to experience different places and cultures doesn’t make us forget hand hygiene and the risk of bacterial infection with different food hygiene practices.”