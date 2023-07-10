The Tongariro Northern Circuit is the first Great Walk to open for booking following DoC IT glitches . Photo / Cameron Chafin Travel

The Tongariro Northern Circuit is the first Great Walk to open for booking following DoC IT glitches . Photo / Cameron Chafin Travel

Four months after an “incredibly frustrating” meltdown of IT services, the Department of Conservation has reopened its booking platform for the Great Walks network.

Bunks on the Tongariro Northern Circuit, the North Island’s most popular Great Walk, go on sale this morning at 9.30am, for the 2023/24 season.

The much anticipated release of places comes after IT issues forced DoC to delay the booking season twice. The first time came in April after volume of interest in the Milford and Routeburn great walks took the booking platform offline. The booking windows were further delayed from May until July, awaiting system fixes which were still to be signed off.

Understandably, DoC is eager to get things moving.

The department told the Herald it was “ready to go” and focused on getting the Tongariro Northern Circuit open.

Last summer the Tongariro welcomed some 4000 people, representing around $300,000 in revenue for the conservation body, around 8 per cent of the total network.

Prior to the pandemic, the Tongariro Northern Circuit represented almost 18,000 bunk nights; 60 per cent of trampers came from overseas.

Department of Conservation heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said the system would be undergoing testing over June before it would be ready for public bookings.

“The system fix has been tested extensively by our provider and additional load testing will be done by the independent specialist,” she said.

DoC’s IT vendor leaves trail of tech issues

While the 2023/24 Great Walk season has been plagued by booking woes, this is not the first time that DoC’s US-based IT supplier has faced issues with clients.

Since 2018 the Department of Conservation has relied on IT vendor US eDirect to run its Great Walk booking systems.

Although there were previously some glitches and minor irritation from trampers missing out on their preferred places, there were no major IT issues reported until the 2023/24 booking window.

US eDirect, which runs campsite booking systems for over 40 clients in Australia, North America as well as New Zealand, was bought by IT firm Tyler Technologies in 2022.

Tyler apologised for the outages and was faced with “tough” conversations with DoC about how to avoid such issues.

“We understand that the Great Walks are a popular experience for many people, and we apologise for the inconvenience. We are working closely with our partner to ensure smooth bookings in the future,” a spokesperson for Tyler Technologies told trade publication Reseller following the outages in April.

Prior to this US eDirect and Tyler Technologies had faced criticism over the launch of the Northern Territory online campsite booking system, which crashed under Australian booking traffic in March last year.

Similarly, in February CBS reported clients Park Canada faced glitches and overloading issues that left some walkers unable to book bunks, since US eDirect took over as an IT vendor for the Canadian national parks.

In May, the Department of Conservation’s Cat Wilson defended sticking with the vendor for 2023/24.

“DoC chose the existing system for its ability to handle flexible itineraries where users can choose the length of their trips and which facilities they stay in. Last season the system worked well, and that is what we want to see happen every year,” she said.

A spokesperson for Tyler Technologies told the Herald it appreciated its partnership with the Department of Conservation and would be on hand to make sure the systems “functioned as intended” when they relaunch this morning.

“We will be monitoring throughout the day to make the Great Walks online reservation process a smooth and positive experience for all who participate.”





Great Walk Bookings for summer 2023

Great Walk bookings for the 2023/24 season will open from today

Bookings open for the following trails at 9.30am, on these dates:

Tongariro Northern Circuit – Tuesday July 11

Rakiura Track – Wednesday July 12

Paparoa Track – Thursday July 13

Abel Tasman Coast Track – Tuesday July 18

Whanganui Journey – Wednesday July 19

Kepler Track – Thursday July 20

Routeburn Track – Tuesday July 25

Heaphy Track – Wednesday July 26

The Lake Waikaremoana Track is yet to announce booking dates, because of ongoing flood damage.