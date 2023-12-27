Brad Stewart was flying from Vietnam to Australia when he spotted this bizarre sight out the plane window. Photo / TikTok @brad..stewart1572

Brad Stewart was flying from Vietnam to Australia when he spotted this bizarre sight out the plane window. Photo / TikTok @brad..stewart1572

A man travelling from Vietnam to Australia has posted an attention-grabbing video of his journey.

Taking to TikTok, Brad Stewart shared a video of his flight that appeared to show hundreds of tiny orange and yellow squares on the ground.

He asked users of the video-sharing platform, “Can somebody please tell me what these are? Flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne”. It quickly resulted in a barrage of comment from users with one person revealing the truth behind the bizarre scene.

“Dragon fruit farms,” the person plainly and simply stated, earning a “wow that’s insane, thank you!” from Stewart.

The farms are reportedly lit up at night with the purpose of prompting flowering and fruiting activity thus extending the growing season, news.com.au reports.

Citing a Chinese horticulture lighting manufacturer, Atop Lighting, it revealed how the lights work: “One way to extend the growing season and increase the yield of dragon fruits is to use LED grow lights during the evening”.

The manufacturer’s website said: “By using LED grow lights, farmers can make the daylight longer and trick the plants into thinking that it is still summer”.

Dragon fruit orchards are lit up at night to extend the season and increase yields. Photo / 123RF

Stewart’s video has since attracted more than 14.8 million views and over 6000 comments with many saying they believed the lights resembled confetti on a club floor or post-it notes.

One person commented, “my brain can’t do dragon fruit farms. lol. I see confetti”, while another added, “How is this a Freaking Dragon Fruit Farm. It looks like confetti”.

A third person wrote, “No way this isn’t a bunch of cut up post-it notes”, with another agreeing with, “Post-it notes floating on water”.

Another person joked “Could be dragon fruit farms or could be the world trying to render ur fast travel speed”.