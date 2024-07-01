The boss’s face and Grace’s text replies are blurred out. Originally from Bali, Indonesia, Grace splits her time between her home country and Europe, Newsweek reported.

For an unknown reason, she needed to return to Bali and got permission to work from a different time zone for a week.

Yet, she did not mention she had booked to depart on Friday, a day she usually worked. Instead, she said she had a doctor’s appointment and asked to work on Thursday instead.

Her lie was exposed at the check-in line at the airport when she bumped into her boss.

“Long story short, I was waiting in the line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name,” she told Newsweek, adding that her boss often visits Bali.

Dozens of people commented on the video, saying they would have resigned on the spot or experienced extreme embarrassment.

“I’d cry like a baby and give my resignation letter,” one person wrote. “I would throw myself off of the plane ngl [not gonna lie],” another added.

One person who also lied about being unwell to catch a flight said they were caught out by a phone call.

“My manager phoned, bc I texted her I was sick. I had to answer the phone while at the airport,” they wrote, explaining how they were caught out by the boarding announcements in the background.

Other viewers asked why she didn’t just tell the truth and said she deserved to be caught out. One said they would do the same as a manager, so would not be mad at the employee.

Grace revealed her boss was “so supportive” and it had not been an issue.

“I was so shocked but we ended up laughing together,” she said, adding that they chatted while boarding the aircraft and the text he sent her was a joke rather than an accusation.

This may have been because they both planned to leave the company, according to Grace.

“We both ended up resigning”, she said in the comments.