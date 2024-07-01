Advertisement
TikTok post shows woman spotted by boss on flight to Bali after claiming doctor appointment

Sarah Pollok
By
3 mins to read
The woman was caught out by her boss, who happened to be on the same flight. Photo / 123rf

A 23-year-old woman has revealed the text message her boss sent after he spotted her on a flight to Bali after she claimed she was heading to a doctor’s appointment.

Grace, a young freelancer who divides her time between Europe and Indonesia, shared a video on TikTok on June 22 showing what happened when her boss spotted her at the airport.

The video, which has been viewed more than a million times, shows Grace looking solemnly into the camera, her hand covering her face and a black hoodie tugged over her head.

“Me taking a sick day from work only to end up on the same plane as my manager,” read the text overlaid on the video.

It then cuts to a screenshot of what seems to be a WhatsApp conversation with her boss, who sent her a selfie of him on the plane, with her visible in the background a few rows behind.

The boss’s face and Grace’s text replies are blurred out. Originally from Bali, Indonesia, Grace splits her time between her home country and Europe, Newsweek reported.

For an unknown reason, she needed to return to Bali and got permission to work from a different time zone for a week.

Yet, she did not mention she had booked to depart on Friday, a day she usually worked. Instead, she said she had a doctor’s appointment and asked to work on Thursday instead.

Her lie was exposed at the check-in line at the airport when she bumped into her boss.

“Long story short, I was waiting in the line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name,” she told Newsweek, adding that her boss often visits Bali.

Dozens of people commented on the video, saying they would have resigned on the spot or experienced extreme embarrassment.

“I’d cry like a baby and give my resignation letter,” one person wrote. “I would throw myself off of the plane ngl [not gonna lie],” another added.

One person who also lied about being unwell to catch a flight said they were caught out by a phone call.

“My manager phoned, bc I texted her I was sick. I had to answer the phone while at the airport,” they wrote, explaining how they were caught out by the boarding announcements in the background.

Other viewers asked why she didn’t just tell the truth and said she deserved to be caught out. One said they would do the same as a manager, so would not be mad at the employee.

Grace revealed her boss was “so supportive” and it had not been an issue.

“I was so shocked but we ended up laughing together,” she said, adding that they chatted while boarding the aircraft and the text he sent her was a joke rather than an accusation.

This may have been because they both planned to leave the company, according to Grace.

“We both ended up resigning”, she said in the comments.

