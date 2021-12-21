Tiktok hotel worker reveals the one question they wish guests stopped asking

Andréa DiBruno's Tiktok has received more than 12,200 views. Photo / Supplied

One hotel worker revealed the annoying thing they always have to explain to customers checking in.

In a recent TikTok video, Andréa DiBruno explained why hotel guests should not be concerned about one particular charge to their credit card.

The video was made in response to a question posed by a fellow Tiktok user: "If you work in customer service, what's the one thing you never thought you'd have to explain to an adult?"

DiBruno said hotel workers often had to explain why guests had to hand over their credit or debit card at the front desk upon arrival.

"This goes out to all my hotel workers, especially the front desk," DiBruno said.

"Also goes out to the people who want to book a hotel room to get away for the weekend with your girlfriend, your boyfriend, your husband, your wife, your Tinder date, to get that one night stand in - this is for you.

"When you go check-in at the hotel, the front desk agent will ask you for your ID and your credit or debit card.

"We'll do a transaction with your card. We will be authorising your payment, not charging."

Yes, DiBruno said, there is a difference. An authorisation is a temporary hold, often called 'incidentals', which she said could range between US$50 - $100.

"Incidentals means if you break it you buy it. You're gonna get it back. We ain't charging it. Take a few business days but you'll get it back.

"Stop yelling at us when we ask for your card."

The video has been watched over 12,200 times and many viewers commented in support of DiBruno's experience.

One user wrote: "Omg I'm so tired of explaining this to people."

"I'm so sick of explaining this to guests... like how many hotels have you stayed at because you should know this by now," wrote another.

One person suggested playing the Tiktok on repeat at hotel check-ins.

Although DiBruno hails from Philadelphia, hotels in New Zealand follow the same protocol; charging an 'incidentals fee' to secure online bookings and cover any damages.