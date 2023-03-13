Canadian comedian Laura Ramoso gives her impression of 'that one girl who just got back from Australia.' Video / Laura Ramoso

A Canadian comedian known for her skits on tourists from popular destinations has taken aim at Australia.

Sporting a bright red swimsuit and equally bright red makeup mimicking a harsh sunburn, Laura Ramoso pretends to be a tourist arriving home from a trip to Australia.

In the video posted to Instagram, Ramoso rips into Aussie behaviours and phrases tourists pick up while visiting.

“Do I want a coffee? Oh God no, I’ll have a flat white,” she says, before asking whether she has an accent, in an excessive Australian twang.

Ramoso went on to comment on the long flight, footwear and Vegemite as if speaking to a friend in the Northern Hemisphere.

“You don’t know about long flights until you’ve flown to ‘Stralia,” she said, adding she was in the air for 36 hours, on the ground for seven then back in the air.

“I made sure to stay out of all the tourist areas, so we started off at Bondi Beach,” she said, describing it as “cracking”.

After reeling off a string of “yeah nah yeahs”, Ramoso expressed disgust at having to wear shoes again.

“Fine, I’ll go put on my thongs,” she said before turning back to look cheekily at the camera.

It’s then the tub of Vegemite makes an appearance.

“This stuff is basically yogurt to me,” Ramoso boasts, eating a spoonful before retching.

The video quickly amassed 750,000 views in seven hours and it isn’t the first time Ramoso has delighted people with her exaggerated caricatures.

The Canadian has posted videos about tourists returning home from France, Italy, Spain, Amsterdam and Greece, with a recent video about Berlin tourists gaining up 8 million views.

Similar to previous videos, dozens of people confirmed the accuracy of her digs.

“Did study abroad there for six months. Can confirm this was me,” admitted one social media user. “This was me not afraid to admit it,” another added.

“Guy in high school went on an exchange for a month, came back with a full on accent that he kept up for a year,” one person wrote.

One person said it wasn’t just overseas tourists who acted this way either.

“As someone from Melbourne, can say that we view everyone Sydney up as basically this,” they wrote.