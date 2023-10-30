Solo female travellers say "getting creative" with the truth is a part of travel. Photo / 123rf

A travel influencer who shares her solo travel adventures online has said that honesty isn’t always the best policy.

In fact, there are three lies says she “always tells” while travelling.

22-year-old Monica from Hawaii shared these “little white lies” with her 50,000 TikTok followers, saying they have made her a better, safer traveller.

The two-minute clip, titled “Three Lies Every Solo Female Traveller Should be Using”, was intended as a cautionary tale for other solo travellers, but also as an insight into the casual relationship with the truth many holidaymakers have to adopt while abroad.

“You should never lie, but as a solo female traveller, you kind of have to. It’s actually crazy how often I have to use these lies, so these will help,” she said.

Always say you have a boyfriend

“If people ask whether you have a boyfriend, you do, no matter what,” was her advice.

Even if you’re a lesbian, Monica advises sticking to the tried and tested line. Telling a random person you’re not interested in men or that you have a “girlfriend” will only attract more questions.

“That will just make them more attracted to you,” she says.

Your ‘friend’ is just coming back from the shops/bathroom/beach

The second rule of solo travel is to never tell anyone you’re travelling solo.

Monica says that if a stranger asks if you’re travelling alone, always have an imaginary friend who you’re just about to meet.

“You’re never alone, baby, even if you are alone.”

Pretending your friend is just around the corner, or even that you’re on holiday with your parents, is preferable to telling strangers you’re travelling alone.

It’s a question Monica says “random older men” have often asked her. While it might be asked in innocence, it’s not the kind of information she says should be given to strangers.

“No matter what, you’ve got a friend somewhere, okay?

You’ve forgotten the name of your hostel

Somewhat implausibly, you can’t remember the name or where your hostel is - but you’re doing just fine, thanks for asking!

While Monica says she knows it’s a question that often comes up, she says you should never tell strangers where you are staying, but refusing to talk can be more awkward than dealing with the overly familiar question. A little white lie can save a lot of stress.

“I get it. It’s part of normal conversation, but you don’t know what their intentions are, so you’ve gotta stay low-key.”

The video, which has been seen almost 400,000 times, attracted comments from travellers who also recognised the “alternate facts” they use while abroad.

“I’m always married and have two kids when I’m solo travelling,” read one comment.

Another said that they always just name a large chain hotel to provide a plausible answer to strangers asking where they are staying.

“You can also say you’re staying at the Marriott, or the Hilton - those things are everywhere!”

Others proposed props to dissuade any awkward questions from men while abroad.

“Get a fake wedding ring,” said one solo traveller. “It helps with the language barrier; just need to point at your finger.”

Others suggested when camping solo, always leave a second pair of shoes outside your tent for your imaginary friend.

Monica says solo travelling should be enjoyable, and so should the untruths and stories you invent while talking to strangers.

“Don’t be afraid to be creative. This is your chance to build a whole character story!”