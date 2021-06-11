The World's hottest New Hotels from New Zealand to Old York

New Zealand is gifted with some spectacular hotels.
However, the mark of an exceptional hotel must be rushing to check in after two weeks of forced hotel isolation.
This bijou Ponsonby hotel was the first port of call for film director Taika Waititi, straight out of MIQ.
Arriving in Auckland the filmmaker said his freedom was made even more special by "getting to stay at the freshest boutique hotel on the block, The Fitzroy, who saved my ass when I needed a bed to sleep in."
Now the tiny, ten-room boutique hotel in Auckland has landed a space on Tripadvisor's top 25 hottest new listings on the planet, as the only New Zealand property on the list.
Sifting through millions of user feedback and overnights, the 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards were picked from reviews for hotels which opened since 1 July 2019.
In what was a particularly difficult year to open an hotel, the trial by fire and travel restrictions have also made an interesting year for the Travellers' Choice awards.
The majority of reviews have relied upon locals and domestic travellers to share what's good in their own backyards.
Sydney's Little National is the only new Australian hotel on the list which also won favour for its compact, luxury feel and inner city location.
This year's top 25 new hotels are packed with inspiration and some insider knowledge, perfect for planning your first booking when international travel resumes.
25. The Fives Oceanfront, Puerto Morelos, Mexico
"Top-notch staff"
"Compliments to the staff!"
24. Blue Kotor Bay Premium Spa Resort, Donji Stoliv, Montenegro
"Impression for the month of March :)"
"Best hotel in Montenegro"
23. Araliya Red, Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka
"Excellent Customer Service"
"Best hotel in Hill country"
22. Aria Resort and Spa, Nashik, India
"Best Architecture, Best food, Best service"
"Excellent"
21. Little National Hotel Sydney, Sydney, Australia
"Perfect for a short stay in the city"
"My favourite place in Sydney"
20. Rise Uptown, Phoenix, Arizona, USA
"Loved Uptown Rise!!!!!!!!!!"
"Excellent and chill"
19. The Darling Hotel, Visalia, California, USA
"A sweet stay at a darling hotel..."
"Nice Place To Stay!"
18. Ulaman Eco Retreat, Tabanan, Indonesia
"Sustainability has never been so chic"
"Beautifull eco retreat resort"
17. Hotel Brooklyn, Manchester, UK
"Brilliant hotel, really great style."
"Mr and Mrs"
16. Roomzzz York City, York, UK
"Excellent"
"Absolutely excellent!"
15. Adiwana Bisma, Ubud, Indonesia
"If I could give this wonderful hotel 6*'s I would!"
"An Ordinary Dinner becomes the most Romantic Occasion"
14. Hotel Fitzroy curated by Fable, Auckland, New Zealand
"Beautifully well appointed hotel in the heart of Ponsonby. For a very regular traveler this was something special!"
"The definition of luxury"
13. The Manor Hotel by JA, Dubai, UAE
"Very nice Hotel and Memorable stay"
"Perfect"
12. Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai, UAE
"Awesome place and world class facility..."
"Friendly, nice welcoming, outside services"
11. The Old Foundry Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa
"Highly recommended for short stay and long-term nomad lifestyle!"
"The best place in CT for remote workers and business travelers"
10. The Rockaway Hotel, Rockaway Park, New York, USA
"Gem of a stay overlooking the beach and skyline. Very chic and modern with a boho feel. So much attention down to the little details in every corner!"
9. Ace Hotel Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan
"So much attention to detail, from the eclectic vinyl music curation in the rooms (each with their own turntable!) to the commendable no-plastic initiatives."
8. Mandarin Eastville Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand
"Fantastic design—two buildings with different concepts, both beautiful and elegant. Convenient location. Comfortable and clean with comfy beds, excellent bathrooms and lovely bathtub."
7. Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina, USA
"Soon... it will be forever booked! From the staff, across the board, to rooms, design, special details and amenities, this is a spectacular hotel."
6. Oludeniz Blu Luxury Unique Hotel, Oludeniz, Turkey
"Brand new, beautiful, clean, calm, with very good food. The restaurant next to the swimming pool is so beautiful. The owners and staff are the nicest people."
5. Hotel Bidaia, San Sebastian, Spain
"Excellent hotel, cozy and beautiful, everything new and pristine. The staff are very friendly and hospitable, attentive to any detail."
4. Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA, Hanoi, Vietnam
"Lovely new hotel with a perfect location, in the middle of the old town. The interior is beautiful, just like the rooftop bar and pool."
3. Anttunina Pousada Spa, Maragogi, Brazil
"From reception to check-out, everything was perfect: the staff training, the attention to guests, small treats during your stay. The food is simply fantastic, the decor is wonderful."
2. Armenaki Santorini, Santorini, Greece
"The hotel, the location, the staff, THE VIEW. Everything was just perfect. The interior design is magic, the view is breathtaking."
1. Arinna Cappadocia, Goreme, Turkey
"What an amazing place! The hotel has great views, a wonderful staff, delicious breakfast and comfortable rooms."