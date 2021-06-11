The World's hottest New Hotels from New Zealand to Old York

Ponsonby townhouse with a modern rebuild at the back, The Hotel Fitzroy is one of the best new hotels on the planet. Photo / Supplied, Tess Chris

New Zealand is gifted with some spectacular hotels.

However, the mark of an exceptional hotel must be rushing to check in after two weeks of forced hotel isolation.

This bijou Ponsonby hotel was the first port of call for film director Taika Waititi, straight out of MIQ.

Arriving in Auckland the filmmaker said his freedom was made even more special by "getting to stay at the freshest boutique hotel on the block, The Fitzroy, who saved my ass when I needed a bed to sleep in."

Now the tiny, ten-room boutique hotel in Auckland has landed a space on Tripadvisor's top 25 hottest new listings on the planet, as the only New Zealand property on the list.

Sifting through millions of user feedback and overnights, the 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards were picked from reviews for hotels which opened since 1 July 2019.

In what was a particularly difficult year to open an hotel, the trial by fire and travel restrictions have also made an interesting year for the Travellers' Choice awards.

The majority of reviews have relied upon locals and domestic travellers to share what's good in their own backyards.

Sydney's Little National is the only new Australian hotel on the list which also won favour for its compact, luxury feel and inner city location.

This year's top 25 new hotels are packed with inspiration and some insider knowledge, perfect for planning your first booking when international travel resumes.

The Fives Oceanfront: On the world-class surf of Mexico's Puerto Morelos Reef National Park. Photo / Supplied

25. The Fives Oceanfront, Puerto Morelos, Mexico

"Top-notch staff"

"Compliments to the staff!"

The adult-only Blue Kotor Bay in Montenegro on the blue lakes is arguably one of the best hotels in Europe, not only the Balkans. Photo / Supplied

24. Blue Kotor Bay Premium Spa Resort, Donji Stoliv, Montenegro

"Impression for the month of March :)"

"Best hotel in Montenegro"

Sri Lanka's Araliya Red is one of the finest hotels in fresh air of the famous highland tea planations. Photo / Supplied

23. Araliya Red, Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka

"Excellent Customer Service"

"Best hotel in Hill country"

Aria Resort is a modern resort set between the 'outrageous views' of the Sahyadri mountains and the Gangapur dam. Photo / Supplied

22. Aria Resort and Spa, Nashik, India

"Best Architecture, Best food, Best service"

"Excellent"

Sydney's Little National is luxury within a heartbeat of Sydney's iconic attractions. Photo / Supplied

21. Little National Hotel Sydney, Sydney, Australia

"Perfect for a short stay in the city"

"My favourite place in Sydney"

Locally-owned Rise Uptown is one of the 'most chill' New Arizona hotels according to reviewers. Photo / Supplied

20. Rise Uptown, Phoenix, Arizona, USA

"Loved Uptown Rise!!!!!!!!!!"

"Excellent and chill"

32-room Art Deco Darling Hotel boasts 32 rooms in the 1920s American highrise. Photo / Supplied

19. The Darling Hotel, Visalia, California, USA

"A sweet stay at a darling hotel..."

"Nice Place To Stay!"

With a remote Bali backdrop, the lush Ulaman Ecor Retreat is described as a place to 'live more consciously without compromise'. Photo / Supplied

18. Ulaman Eco Retreat, Tabanan, Indonesia

"Sustainability has never been so chic"

"Beautifull eco retreat resort"

The Brooklyn in Manchester allows travel-starved Brits to live out their American dreams in this 'stylish and comfortable' hotel. Photo / Supplied

17. Hotel Brooklyn, Manchester, UK

"Brilliant hotel, really great style."

"Mr and Mrs"

The Roomzzz Aparthotel in York is the highest-ranked UK hotel, close to the river Ouse close to the historic Minster. Photo / Supplied

16. Roomzzz York City, York, UK

"Excellent"

"Absolutely excellent!"

A 'resort like no other' according to one reviewer, the Adiwana Bisma in Ubud was a favourite on Bali. Photo / Supplied

15. Adiwana Bisma, Ubud, Indonesia

"If I could give this wonderful hotel 6*'s I would!"

"An Ordinary Dinner becomes the most Romantic Occasion"

The inner Auckland boutique hotel was dubbed an 'instant classic' by visitors, as New Zealand's only entry. Photo / Supplied

14. Hotel Fitzroy curated by Fable, Auckland, New Zealand

"Beautifully well appointed hotel in the heart of Ponsonby. For a very regular traveler this was something special!"

"The definition of luxury"

The Manor by JA in Dubai is sleek, spacious urban hotel with all the room you could reasonably want. Photo / Supplied

13. The Manor Hotel by JA, Dubai, UAE

"Very nice Hotel and Memorable stay"

"Perfect"

Dubai's Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel gives guests a taste of the high life in the Al Barsha district. Photo / Supplied

12. Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, Dubai, UAE

"Awesome place and world class facility..."

"Friendly, nice welcoming, outside services"

Cape Town's Old Foundry Hotel may be a new hotel, but its 24 rooms date back to 1876 as the 'best boutique' on the Cape. Photo / Supplied

11. The Old Foundry Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

"Highly recommended for short stay and long-term nomad lifestyle!"

"The best place in CT for remote workers and business travelers"

The Rockaway Hotel is a chic New York escape way out in Jamaica bay, while retaining the Manhattan Skyline. Photo / Supplied

10. The Rockaway Hotel, Rockaway Park, New York, USA

"Gem of a stay overlooking the beach and skyline. Very chic and modern with a boho feel. So much attention down to the little details in every corner!"

In Japans cultural heartland the Ace Hotel Kyoto channels the city's elevated details for a 'perfect Kyoto experience'. Photo / Supplied

9. Ace Hotel Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan

"So much attention to detail, from the eclectic vinyl music curation in the rooms (each with their own turntable!) to the commendable no-plastic initiatives."

Thailand's Mandarin Eastville Hotel in Pattaya mixes classical orienal with modern style and playful pool areas for a Thai escape. Photo / Supplied

8. Mandarin Eastville Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand

"Fantastic design—two buildings with different concepts, both beautiful and elegant. Convenient location. Comfortable and clean with comfy beds, excellent bathrooms and lovely bathtub."

A Southern Bell with cobblestone streets and Charlestonesque charm, the Emeline is one of the US's most popular new hotels. Photo / Supplied

7. Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

"Soon... it will be forever booked! From the staff, across the board, to rooms, design, special details and amenities, this is a spectacular hotel."

The Oludeniz Blu Unique provides guests with luxury suites and private swimming pools to up the experience of the Turkish resort town. Photo / Supplied

6. Oludeniz Blu Luxury Unique Hotel, Oludeniz, Turkey

"Brand new, beautiful, clean, calm, with very good food. The restaurant next to the swimming pool is so beautiful. The owners and staff are the nicest people."

Spanish and oh so stylish the Hotel Bidaia in the city of San Sebastian is a taste of local living in Donostia. Photo / Supplied

5. Hotel Bidaia, San Sebastian, Spain

"Excellent hotel, cozy and beautiful, everything new and pristine. The staff are very friendly and hospitable, attentive to any detail."

The Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa gives plenty of room for reflection on Hanoi's old quarter, with a roof-top infinity pool. Photo / Supplied

4. Peridot Grand Hotel & Spa by AIRA, Hanoi, Vietnam

"Lovely new hotel with a perfect location, in the middle of the old town. The interior is beautiful, just like the rooftop bar and pool."

The Brazilian Anttunina Pousada Spa is located next to one of South America's most beautiful beaches, but the heated spa-pools are almost too good to leave save guests. Photo / Supplied

3. Anttunina Pousada Spa, Maragogi, Brazil

"From reception to check-out, everything was perfect: the staff training, the attention to guests, small treats during your stay. The food is simply fantastic, the decor is wonderful."

Greek alabaster domes, straight out of a movie the Armenaki in Santorini is a classic. Providing boutique luxury on the caldera cliffs of the mythical volcanic island. Photo / Supplied

2. Armenaki Santorini, Santorini, Greece

"The hotel, the location, the staff, THE VIEW. Everything was just perfect. The interior design is magic, the view is breathtaking."

Arinna Cappadocia, Goreme, Turkey: A spectacular 10-room cave hotel, in the middle of historic Goreme's fairytale city. Photo / Supplied

1. Arinna Cappadocia, Goreme, Turkey

"What an amazing place! The hotel has great views, a wonderful staff, delicious breakfast and comfortable rooms."