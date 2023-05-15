Laura McGoldrick and Estelle Clifford and their daughters Harley & Ava had the chance to have a singalong with The Wiggles. Video / The Hits

What are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

The first overseas trip I took was to Chiangmai, Thailand, to perform in the musical South Pacific. The theatre had only just been built and we were there during monsoon season. The roof leaked and every night it would rain so there was water pouring on to the stage during the show. Then the electrical storm would come and the whole theatre would black out. We would have to wait for the power to come back on and start the scene again.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My Nan and Pa had a holiday house on Australia’s Central Coast at Avoca Beach. We would go there as a family most school holidays. I would spend every day surfing/swimming in the ocean. The perfect holiday. Eat, swim, sleep, repeat.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I’m not sure if anyone has particularly inspired me to travel but I’ve always been very fortunate to travel with my work. I love experiencing different places and cities, but very rarely do I have much time to do that while I’m working. I usually try to stay a few extra days somewhere at the end of a tour just to unwind and explore.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

The last big international trip my partner Lauren and I did before we had Asher. We had about four weeks away and travelled through Prague, Berlin, Vienna and Paris. Unforgettable.

And the worst?

Years ago after a tour of the musical Cats in China in I went on a holiday to a resort in Thailand. I ended up getting really sick and spent the whole week in bed.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Understand the climate you are going to and don’t overpack. You always pack way more than you need. There’s nothing worse than having to carry too much luggage from place to place. I always bring enough clothes to last a bit over a week. Laundromats are the same all over the world.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

We had a recent holiday as a family to Fiji and absolutely loved it. I really had no idea what to expect. We had the best time. The accommodation was amazing, the people were beautiful, Asher had a ball and for once Lauren and I really felt like we could relax.

Simon Pryce, the Red Wiggle, is touring New Zealand with The Wiggles from August 18. Photo / Supplied

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Funnily enough, some of my most memorable sunrises are at home in Sydney looking out over Clovelly Beach.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I have a shower, unpack and put the washing on. For whatever reason, the job of unpacking gets harder and harder the longer you leave it. Best to get it done straight away.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

When I’m travelling with work of course it’s Lauren and Asher. Some years I spend eight months away from home, so that gets hard. Having lived out of suitcases most of my life, you realise how few possessions you really need. There would be nothing material that I miss. Home to me is wherever I am when Lauren, Asher and I are together.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I’ve always wanted to go to Egypt to see the pyramids. I was fascinated by them as a child and have always been amazed by the concept of how they were built. I’d love to see them in person.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

To sit and watch the world go by or wander the streets aimlessly to try to get a sense of the place I am in, the people and its culture. I try to go out and see a million different things. I’m actually a really hopeless tourist.

The Hello! We’re The Wiggles tour begins on Friday August 18, visiting Auckland, Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. For tickets visit thewiggles.com