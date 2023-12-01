Tourist on of Skopelos island, Sporades, Greece. Photo / 123rf

Need some advice and inspiration for your 2024 travel plans? Join us for the second part of our travel forecast, as told by our friends in the travel industry.

Sean Martin

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

We’re seeing incredible demand for Vietnam, which has surpassed pre-pandemic numbers for travel by 38 per cent. Japan has made a huge comeback, as has Morocco and, in Europe, we are seeing Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal all trending. For people looking for something a bit different, Uzbekistan is also making great strides with traveller numbers more than doubling in the past two years.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Solo travel continues to be a huge trend and we’ll see even more of this in 2024 as people prioritise themselves.

G Adventures launched a new deluxe style of active group travel earlier this month called The Geluxe Collection, which combines active itineraries with premium accommodation and dining experiences, with a focus on supporting local communities.

There’s also demand for more immersive and enriching experiences, and travellers looking to give back as they travel. People are more conscious of how they spend their money and are being more selective with the operators they choose to travel with as a result. Climate change and sustainability will continue to influence the way we travel and impact our 2024 travel decisions.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Our number one tip is to ask questions and do your homework. Know exactly what you’re buying into, who you are travelling with, where your money is going and, most importantly, who benefits from it. To support our people and the planet, we need to support local over large wherever possible. Local people, local communities, local traditions and cultures can all benefit more from travel and it’s our responsibility as travellers to make this shift.

Brett Mitchell

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

This year, it was all about Kiwi travellers ditching the cold and escaping to Europe. But as we gear up for 2024, we’re anticipating a shift towards emerging destinations like South Korea as New Zealanders seek out unique cultural experiences. With Peru’s abrupt shutdown in January disrupting its return, I think we’ll see a strong uptick in visitors to the land of the Incas, particularly with the air connectivity out of NZ. This year, Intrepid Travel has been working to support sustainable tourism development in the region, with new trails and community-based tourism experiences that get travellers right to the heart of Peruvian culture.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Over-tourism has become a growing concern, with destinations worldwide needing help to cope with the sudden surge of visitors and the flow-on effects with European cities such as Amsterdam set to raise their tourist taxes in 2024. While Europe will always be popular, we expect to see travellers heading beyond the typical tourist traps and seeking out less frequented destinations like Berat in Albania and Kefalonia, Greece.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Expect delays and you won’t be disappointed. Always take a small bottle of Tabasco sauce for aeroplane food. Always pick the left-hand queue; it’s faster. Always smile; it will get you better service.

Gai Tyrrell

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Demand for Europe is still as high as ever for 2024. France, Italy, the UK and Ireland are all popular mainstays and for good reason. Elsewhere in Europe, we’re excited to launch our 15th Avalon Waterways Suite Ship, the Avalon Alegria, on the Douro in Portugal next March. Travellers are looking for where next to explore in Europe and the vineyards and villages along the Douro offer a picture-perfect escape.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Travellers want choice – whether that’s the option to try out a more experiential itinerary such as a special interest cruise or experience an Active and Discovery Avalon itinerary. Guests always want to tailor their travels, try unique excursions and have local interactions but also have everything taken care of for them.

Off-season travel is a rising trend so we’ve extended our river cruise season in Europe for 2024 and added more of our popular festive cruises to meet this demand. Longer trips are very much on the agenda for 2024 as well, especially for Kiwi travellers.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

My main travel tip is to seize the day and take the trip! Travel is for making memories. More practically, I always travel with ArmaForce Throat Spray on long-haul flights.

Louise Levesque

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Greece for its ancient ruins in Athens and pristine beaches in Santorini. Italy also beckons due to Rome, the romantic canals of Venice, and the culinary delights of Tuscany. More luxury travellers are enquiring about Japan as it offers such a diverse travel experience. Balkans is also a place to watch in 2024. The Balkans promise historic charm in Dubrovnik, Montenegro’s scenic landscapes, and the vibrant city life of Belgrade. From ancient history to contemporary allure, these are enticing choices for 2024.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Expect a notable upward shift towards experiential luxury travel. Travellers are increasingly seeking unique, immersive experiences. Also, more people are travelling together to make connections and we are also seeing more couples looking for social travel. Touring by coach will continue to rise because it offers travellers hassle-free travel, streamlined connections and a smoother, more convenient journey.

Some 26 per cent of New Zealand travellers now seek out the most sustainable way to travel when selecting their holiday. Sustainability is no longer enough, according to many travel experts. Regenerative travel is all about ensuring that anything you engage with while travelling actually gives back to the planet, rather than “only” offsetting activity. In Hawai’i, the Malāma Program incentivises volunteering in exchange for a free night at participating hotels. In Scotland, TTC and TreadRight fund Whitmuir Organic Farm, whose aim is to teach visitors about circular farming techniques.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Get your body moving. When you arrive at your destination, force yourself to go outside and get some fresh air. Do something that is stimulating and physically active. It will help you get over jet lag faster. Secondly, when you’re standing at the baggage carousel, there’s always the fear that your bag won’t make it. Invest in an Airtag.

Jody Bauer

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

All eyes are on Paris next year for the Olympic Games. For Kiwi travellers looking to avoid the crowds and seeking more economical options, try taking the train and looking one stop further to lesser-known destinations. New rail routes in 2024 for Eurail Pass holders include Vienna, Austria to Krakow in Poland, and Rostock, Germany to Prague in the Czech Republic, as well as lesser-known rail routes through countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

The popularity of rail travel has increased post-Covid as travellers seek more environmentally conscious flight-free itineraries, as well as hassle-free travel options (avoiding European airports where possible). Plus, European countries have been investing heavily in their rail networks of late, improving connections and comfort. The launch of new night train routes and carriers drew an almost overnight resurgence in popularity in 2023 - offering a unique and cost-effective way to crisscross Europe.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

Avoid over-touristed areas, especially during the peak summer months – there are so many incredible lesser-known European destinations. Plus, consider travelling during the shoulder months (March to May and September to November), to avoid the crowds and higher prices. I recommend The Eurail Rail Planner app to check train times, explore alternative journey options (regional trains can often be cheaper and more scenic), as well as map out off-the-beaten-path day trips to explore lesser-visited parts of Europe.

Mark Wong

Where are the best places to travel to in 2024?

Nature and escaping the crowds will continue to be a big draw in 2024. We’re seeing more travellers seeking off-the-beaten tracks and lesser-visited destinations. Our properties with off-grid experiences located in private and remote locations such as Wa Ale Island in Myanmar, Gili Air in Indonesia, Tavenuni Island, Bhutan and Lapland are proving more popular than ever.

What travel trends can we expect to see next year?

Sustainability to encompass inclusive travel will continue to grow and culinary travel is bigger than ever – connecting people with the culture and traditions of the destination as well as respecting the environment through slow “farm-to-table” approaches.

Wellness will surge beyond the spa – well-being journeys are leaving the spa and heading into nature. Forest bathing, a meditative form of hiking among trees, and the up-and-comer in wilderness wellness for 2024 is wild swimming. Our UK properties in particular are well positioned for the wild swimmers and Thailand is also a great destination for wild swimming with lots of natural pools and waters to explore.

What travel hacks, tips and/or travel gadgets do you recommend?

My tip would be to travel light and support the local community in which it operates. As for a gadget, I always travel with my iPhone to capture all the special moments so I can share them with my friends and family on Instagram.

