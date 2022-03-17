Facebook groups dedicated to sharing travel advice can be helpful but they aren't infallible. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION: Facebook travel advice groups are a great source of information, as long as they aren't your only source, writes Sarah Pollok.

A few weeks ago, someone asked me a seemingly simple question; since Australia accepts supervised Rapid Antigen Tests as a form of pre-departure test for arrivals, where could you get one in New Zealand?

The query was reasonable enough. Something that could probably be answered with a few online searches.

Skip forward two days and countless emails, cold calls, government websites and media releases and I had little more than a collection of vague spokesperson statements and out-of-date information.

Where I would find the most helpful information came in the unlikeliest of places; Facebook.

The rise of Facebook travel advice groups

When the pandemic hit and the borders closed, many people were left confused about the rapidly changing travel rules. Within weeks, it became difficult to leave the country and near impossible to enter.

Even now, as regulations ease, things seem more complex and contradictory than ever, from pre-departure tests to declaration forms, MIQ vouchers and layover protocol.

It made sense that some Kiwis turned to the power of social media and created Facebook groups dedicated to sharing questions, answers and anecdotes about how to manage pandemic-era travel.

On July 12, 2020, 'Kiwis Coming Home' was created for "kiwis who are in the throes of trying to fly home to NZ." Currently, the group has 9384 members.

A few months later, MIQ: NZ Managed Isolation and Quarantine popped up "for people to share information on MIQ in New Zealand." With 17,231 members, the group continues to be an active place for people to ask more general Covid-19-related travel questions.

In July 2021, the infamous 'Grounded Kiwis' was established. Despite MIQ being phased out, the 17,053 members made 1,418 posts last month.

The pros (and cons) of Facebook groups

In many ways, it's heart-lifting to scroll through these groups and see strangers helping each other nut out complicated questions or offer personal experiences for no reason other than kindness and empathy. A comradery forged by the uncertainty and anxiety you must go through to travel during pandemic times.

Everyone gets it, whether you're asking a question that has already been posted 541 times or something overly cautious like whether to check a box on a form or not.

It feels like what platforms like Facebook were actually meant to be about; a digital watering hole where people come together and share wisdom and encouragement.

However, just like any advice you get from friends, family or a well-intentioned stranger, it's worth taking with a grain of salt. Particularly when you're up against Government protocols or legal requirements.

Looking for answers about supervised RAT tests, I happened upon a post by one woman who said she had a test done for free by a certain Auckland pharmacy. Yet, buried in the dozens of comments thanking her for the tip, a member said they called the pharmacy and was turned away.

Earlier this week, a man commented on a group post, confidently stating pre-departure tests were not required for entry to New Zealand. Fortunately, someone promptly corrected him and said a test was required.

Circumstances like these may be rare; bad apples in an otherwise helpful tree. But, when it comes to travel, one piece of misinformation could have expensive consequences if you're unable to take a planned trip.

These people aren't deceitful by any stretch. Rather, as helpful as fellow travellers can be, their anecdotal experiences can fall out of date within weeks, if not days. As we've seen around the world, Governments can change tack at a moment's notice in response to Covid-19, rendering historical accounts no longer accurate.

Even those who speak from research rather than experience are vulnerable to mistakes, as they likely have access to the same websites as every other member. However, industry professionals are experts in translating small print or foreign phrases and have direct contact with official sources of information.

Join and enjoy but take advice with a grain of salt

It would be hypocritical to discourage people from joining or participating in these online communities entirely.

After stumbling through a maze of contradictory Covid-19 information, ready to hurl my laptop across the room, I personally found affirmation and direction from these groups' thoughtful members. As mentioned, there is a lot of good that goes on.

However, that doesn't mean I'd hang my pre-departure documentation or layover protocol on the advice of a total stranger or helpful friend.

In the same way, I would follow tips from a TikTok video about sneaking extra carry on, (something with little risk if it's not true), but not for anything with serious consequences. If it were a formula, the reliability of information should probably equal importance.

Because, if you're standing in front of an airport official with incorrect documentation, I don't think the excuse 'but someone on Facebook told me so' will fly.