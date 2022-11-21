The NZ destinations listed on Travel + Leisure’s top 50

Flockhill views over Lake Pearson and the way to Arthur's Pass. Photo / Supplied

New accommodation and a $18,000-per-night luxury lodge appear to have Aotearoa firmly in the wishlists of international travellers.

In their annual round up destinations the editors of T+L can’t wait to go, the American travel publication has highlighted the wealth of places newly opened up to foreign travellers.

From the Bhutanese hiking trails to Japan’s slowly-then-all-at-once approach to reopening - travellers are spoilt for choice in planning long postponed trips.

To deal with the additional choices the editors broke their hot list into categories.

New Zealand was highlighted as a pick for the “Look at the Future” category. One for planning ahead, it joined six other long-haul destinations on the horizon for international travel bookers. That might also be to allow visitors to save-up their holiday funds, as their picks were on the higher-end of luxury.

Freshly opened up to international travellers since April, New Zealand was an obvious inclusion.

Features editor Peter Terzian, said Air New Zealand’s 17 hour flight from JFK to Auckland is definitely worth it.

The Hotel Britomart's lobby. Photo / Sam Hartnett

The US travel writer headed straight for Aotearoa’s choice of new, high-end luxury accommodation - many of which opened while borders were still closed..

He recommended the Hotel Britomart as a block of 99 brick and timber lined rooms “exuding Zen calm” in downtown Auckland. The “luxurious modern guest pavilion” of Mawhiti Waiheke was also a pick on the perennial, vineyard-covered island.

However the third pick - dubbed a “showstopper” in the Southern Alps - was the new $18000-a-night Flock Hill lodge in Canterbury. The sheep station in Arthurs Pass is one of the most discussed luxury properties in New Zealand at the moment.

The new Flockhill homestead offers views over Lake Pearson and Arthur's Pass valley. Photo / Supplied

The whole 50 compiled by Paul Brady and Maya Kachroo-Levine who broke it down into seven categories:

Culture

Alexandria, Virginia

Cairo and the Nile

“City,” Nevada

Havana, Cuba

Tangier, Morocco

The glorious Big Mosque in the heart of the medina of Tangier in the Kingdom of Morocco in Africa. Photo / 123RF

Lakes Region, Turkey

The United Kingdom

Venice

Food and Drink

Athens

Central Florida

The Jura, France

Melbourne at the heart of Victoria's network of food attractions. Photo / Clive Mason, Getty Images

San Luis Obispo County, California

Victoria, Australia

Big-cities

Copenhagen

Houston

Madrid

Nashville

Pittsburgh

San Francisco

Seoul

Cruise

Cape Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, and Guinea-Bissau

Coastal Ecuador

Galapagos sea lions sunbathing. Photo / Getty Images

The Explora I

Greenland

Hvar, Croatia

The Path of Totality - eclipse trail

Nature

Andorra

Asheville, North Carolina

Aysén, Chile

The Hudson Valley, New York

Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

Prince Edward Island, Canada

Tanzania

Uttar Pradesh, India

Beach Vibes

Bermuda

Cayman Islands

Coastal Uruguay

Guadeloupe

The Jersey Shore, New Jersey

Maui, Hawaii

Traditional prayer flags and steep steps lead the way to Taktsang Palphug Monastery on the Trans Bhutan Trail. Photo / Getty Images

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

US Virgin Islands

Long Haul

Bhutan

Boten–Vientiane Railway, Laos

Kyoto, Japan

New Zealand

Teahupo’o,Tahiti

Victoria, British Columbia

Vienna



