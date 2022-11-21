The NZ destinations listed on Travel + Leisure’s top 50

New accommodation and a $18,000-per-night luxury lodge appear to have Aotearoa firmly in the wishlists of international travellers.
In their annual round up destinations the editors of T+L can’t wait to go, the American travel publication has highlighted the wealth of places newly opened up to foreign travellers.
From the Bhutanese hiking trails to Japan’s slowly-then-all-at-once approach to reopening - travellers are spoilt for choice in planning long postponed trips.
To deal with the additional choices the editors broke their hot list into categories.
New Zealand was highlighted as a pick for the “Look at the Future” category. One for planning ahead, it joined six other long-haul destinations on the horizon for international travel bookers. That might also be to allow visitors to save-up their holiday funds, as their picks were on the higher-end of luxury.
Freshly opened up to international travellers since April, New Zealand was an obvious inclusion.
Features editor Peter Terzian, said Air New Zealand’s 17 hour flight from JFK to Auckland is definitely worth it.
The US travel writer headed straight for Aotearoa’s choice of new, high-end luxury accommodation - many of which opened while borders were still closed..
He recommended the Hotel Britomart as a block of 99 brick and timber lined rooms “exuding Zen calm” in downtown Auckland. The “luxurious modern guest pavilion” of Mawhiti Waiheke was also a pick on the perennial, vineyard-covered island.
However the third pick - dubbed a “showstopper” in the Southern Alps - was the new $18000-a-night Flock Hill lodge in Canterbury. The sheep station in Arthurs Pass is one of the most discussed luxury properties in New Zealand at the moment.
The whole 50 compiled by Paul Brady and Maya Kachroo-Levine who broke it down into seven categories:
Culture
Alexandria, Virginia
Cairo and the Nile
“City,” Nevada
Havana, Cuba
Tangier, Morocco
Lakes Region, Turkey
The United Kingdom
Venice
Food and Drink
Athens
Central Florida
The Jura, France
San Luis Obispo County, California
Victoria, Australia
Big-cities
Copenhagen
Houston
Madrid
Nashville
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seoul
Cruise
Cape Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, and Guinea-Bissau
Coastal Ecuador
The Explora I
Greenland
Hvar, Croatia
The Path of Totality - eclipse trail
Nature
Andorra
Asheville, North Carolina
Aysén, Chile
The Hudson Valley, New York
Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
Prince Edward Island, Canada
Tanzania
Uttar Pradesh, India
Beach Vibes
Bermuda
Cayman Islands
Coastal Uruguay
Guadeloupe
The Jersey Shore, New Jersey
Maui, Hawaii
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
US Virgin Islands
Long Haul
Bhutan
Boten–Vientiane Railway, Laos
Kyoto, Japan
New Zealand
Teahupo’o,Tahiti
Victoria, British Columbia
Vienna