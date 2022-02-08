Nuns create a new 'Coastal Camino' for Northern Ireland

If you heard a nun gushing about her lockdown baby, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd misheard.

To clarify, when Elain Kelly uses the phrase to describe her gorgeous creation, she's referring to a passion project she embarked upon in County Down, a region of Northern Ireland 80km from Belfast.

Unlike most of us, the project wasn't a loaf of sourdough or clean garage but a one-day pilgrim path that runs along the edge of the Strangford Lough inlet.

Named St Patrick's Coastal Camino, the path takes walkers through parts of the Lecale Coast that are significant within Christianity.

Its creation was a vast undertaking but one Kelly and her co-guide Martina Purdy had time for after the pair's planned dedication to the church was derailed by the pandemic.

"We were informed in 2019 – before we were able to make our final vows in 2023 – that our congregation had grown too small to make our vocations viable," Kelly told the BBC.

"We were stripped of our habits, congregation, way of life and home in a single moment," Purdy said, "it would have been so easy to lose faith."

Elaine Kelly and Martina Purdy left their Belfast Convent in 2019 after the congregation was deemed "too small" according to the Catholic Church's standards.

This wasn't the first change in life direction they had experienced. Before pursuing life as a nun, Purdy was a highly successful political correspondent for the BBC. while Kelly had worked as a barrister specialising in family law.

High-profile journalist to religious sister may seem like an unusual jump but Purdy said the former role had inspired the change.

"While interviewing politicians I realised increasingly that I was thinking more and more that this person needs a lot of prayer," she said. "In 2014 I decided to take the plunge and give up my career to devote my life to God."

The pair were originally part of the Sisters of Adoration; a Catholic order based in Belfast and founded in 1848. Like many religious organisations, the gradual drop in attendance over the last few decades doesn't just mean fewer attendees but donations, which keep church doors open.

Add Brexit and Covid-19 to the mix and it's no surprise some institutions had to disestablish their dwindling congregations.

So, in 2019, Kelly and Purdy found themselves lost, vocationally and a little spiritually. It was in that place they discovered a new path, literally.

On an Ordnance Survey map of the eastern coast, between Killian Point and Newcastle, lies a trail called the Lecale Way but, according to Kelly, it wasn't always named that.

On her own, well loved Ordnance Survey map, the same route, which was broken and disconnected in parts, was labelled as St Patrick's Way.

"Colloquially it was called the St Patrick's Way or The Pilgrim's Way because of its close links with Patrick," Kelly said.

It was the women's passion and knowledge for the patron saint that caught the attention of Dr Tim Campbell. A director at the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick, Campbell invited the women to work as walking guides.

St Patrick's Way by the coast...one of the hidden treasures of County Down. Come and explore this amazing coastline. More info https://t.co/MqnVaZtaBD pic.twitter.com/rD8VKbqJoN — Saint Patrick's Way (@StPatrickCentre) July 29, 2021

The pair agreed and took people around sites of significance in Downpatrick like the saint's gravestone, cathedral and the largest statue of him in the world.

Creating a 27km path that connected these sites had already been a dream between Kelly and Purdy but pandemic restrictions in March 2020 made any group tours impossible.

When the pandemic properly hit, they, like many people around the world, moved from their village to a more remote setting. In this instance, a spot close to where Patrick supposedly landed at Strangford Lough in 432. Here, beside the Irish Sea, the idea of a 'Coastal Camino' was realised.

Views along the St Patrick Way Coastal Camino, which travels from Ballyhornan Beach to Ardglass. Photo / Saint Patrick's Way, Twitter

Like most saints, the story of Patrick is a tragic yet hopeful one. At 16 years old he was kidnapped, sold as a slave and forced to work as a shepherd in County Atrim, 80km north of Downpatrick.

Here, legend has it that, after being visited by God during a dream of escaping, he was rescued by sailors who he converted to Christianity during the journey home to his family.

Later, he bravely returned with a mission to spread the word of God amongst the Celtic Pagans.

Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland during the 5th century. Photo/Nheyob

The path he walked became known on maps as "Saint Patrick's Way" until it was updated with a less religious name.

"As Northern Ireland became secularised the more neutral Lecale Way was used officially, said Purdy. "But we think people need to be reminded of the ancient connections – even if they are not religious or Christian."

Their hike, then, was christened St Patrick's Coastal Camino.

"The first pilgrims who came on our walk were locals," Purdy said, "but then we found we had nurses and doctors signing up too – as a way to get a break from everything they were dealing with. They loved it and some decided to sign up for more."

Since then, its popularity has only grown, prompting Purdy and Kelly to start running other experiences that mimic St Patrick's experiences, like a Camino and Canoe Adventure and a bilingual walk conducted in Irish and English.

The classic 'Saint Patrick's Coastal Camino', which runs on Fridays only, costs £65 (NZ$141), and includes lunch and transport.

Those walking St Patrick's Way Coastal Camino will come across the ruins of Ardtole Church in Ardglass. Photo / Ardfern

God works in mysterious ways, so the saying goes, and soon after setting up the tours, their old prayers were answered; the pair were accepted as Sisters of Poor Clare in County Louth.

Both will pursue the opportunity to complete their vows as nuns but won't abandon their lockdown baby. Instead, they will guide travellers from near and far along the mini Camino during summers.

This isn't the only Camino in Ireland, however. Those wishing to pursue a more challenging and lengthy hike can embark upon the identically named Saint Patrick's Way.

Opened in 2015, the 131km pilgrimage between Armagh and Downpatrick takes approximately 10 days. It connects key Christian Heritage sites relating to the beloved saint and can be completed solo, in a group or as part of an organised tour.