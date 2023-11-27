Check out the latest travel deals that will take you to Fiji, Tasmania, Budapest and beyond. Photo / 123rf

Check out the latest travel deals that will take you to Fiji, Tasmania, Budapest and beyond. Photo / 123rf

A dream cruise for Disney fans

Disney is diving into New Zealand waters with a two-night family cruise. The 11-deck Disney Wonder departs from Auckland on December 2, 2024. The cruise is priced from $819 each, family-share, and your children can immerse themselves in the fantastical worlds created by Disney. Pricing is based on two adults travelling with up to two children aged 3 to 12 years. Book by December 17, 2023.

Contact: Flight Centre freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz.

‘Disney Wonder' is diving into New Zealand waters soon.

An island escape in Fiji

Bundle up a family-sized package of sunhats, sunscreen and sunnies, then book your family a seven-night holiday on Fiji’s Plantation Island. It is priced from $1859 for each adult, twin-share and your children fly from $449 each (up to two children, aged 2-11 travel at this price). Return Fiji Airways flights are included, travelling from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. A night either side of your five nights on Plantation Island is spent at the Fiji Gateway Hotel. There are plenty of bonuses on the island, and children get the resort’s stay and eat for free deal. Book by December 4. Travel between January 28 and March 3 or between March 6 and 15.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz.

Bundle up a family-sized package of sunhats, sunscreen and sunnies, then book your family a holiday to Fiji’s Plantation Island.

Experience a taste of Eastern Europe

Delight your senses on a Highlights of Eastern Europe tour that will take you through Budapest and Warsaw, where you’ll savour local chefs’ culinary talents, then on to Berlin and Vienna, where you’ll attend the Mozart and Strauss Concert Dinner. Priced from $6625 each, twin-share, this deal includes a $900 discount. Book by December 8. The tour departs from Budapest on selected dates between July 13 and August 17. Travel from New Zealand is additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz.

Tour Europe from Budapest to Warsaw and savour local culinary delights. Photo / Getty Images

Set sail for Tasmania

Discover the history, nature and unique quirks of Tasmania on a seven-night Pacific Explorer cruise from March 1 to 8 next year. Priced from just under $1370 each, twin-share, everything from main meals to many on-board activities are covered in your fare, plus you’ll get to experience much of Tasmania — the big island that boasts “the cleanest air in the world”. Airfares from New Zealand to Adelaide are additional. The cruise is a roundtrip from Adelaide and takes in Kangaroo Island and Melbourne along the way.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz.

Experience Tasmania — the big island that boasts ‘the cleanest air in the world.’

Tour the Nordic north

You’re bound to learn a whole raft of new destinations’ names once you book a small group tour during a Nordic winter. The itinerary begins in Helsinki in Finland and, over 17 days, takes in Tallinn, Kemi, Rovaniemi, Saariselka, Karasjok, Honningsvag, Alta, Tromso, Narvik, and Svolvaer. Priced from $7999 each, twin-share, the accommodation is four-star and includes breakfasts. Five of the dinners are included, as is an overnight Santa Claus Express train journey. Choose from departures next year or in 2025.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, freephone 0800 475 025 or check out inspiringvacations.com