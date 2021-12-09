The Farm Cape Kidnappers nabs gold in Conde Nast Traveler all-time favourites

The chiseled good looks of Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

A coastal Hawke's Bay hotel has been named as an all-time favourite by a prestigious international magazine.

The Power of the Dog and Benedict Cumberbatch have drawn the eyes of the world to New Zealand. However, the chiselled good looks of the Hawke's Bay coast and Cape Kidnappers have also been turning heads.

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has been named as an all-time favourite, by US publisher Conde Nast Travel. The American publishing house has been ogling the Scenic sheep ranch where Cumberbatch spent lockdown, from afar.

It was named in the top 5 Gold-listed Hotels which the travel editors keep coming back to.

"While the last two years have been extremely challenging, awards such as this have been very uplifting, both for business and for the morale of all our team," said Jay Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Lodges.

"It's very reassuring."

While borders remained closed the lodge was grateful for the number of first time visitors from New Zealand discovering the lodge.

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, a luxury lodge in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Comprised of 22 cottages set in 6000 acres of farmland, it is a very private and personable stay. The two world-ranked golf courses, but tucked away in the rolling landscape it is not the top reason the editors chose the Farm. Wildlife and beach walks were the most commended highlights.

"I sleep better at this hideaway than almost anywhere else on the planet," wrote judge Kendall Hill.

Local lamb and moonshell clams were named among the top tastes on a menu, that the international audience should travel for.

It's not just the judges who have fallen for the rustic charm of the Farm. It has been named in the magazine's reader's choice favourites, four times in a row from 2017 to 2020.

Dining at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

This year's Gold List was a first for the US publication which was drawn up by the seven international editors in the US, UK, Spain, Italy, India, the Middle East, and China.

Drawing on all seven publications for recommendation and consensus the 2022 list was curated to "reflect the sensibilities and tastes of our editors and audiences across the world," said global editorial director Divia Thani.

The list of classics includes New York Carlyle's and the Grootbos South African safari.

However, it was dominated by wide open spaces and tented pop-up hotels in such as the Nayara Tented Camp Costarica.

In first place was Qasr Al Sarab, an oasis resort on the edge of the Dubai dunes.

The gannet colony at Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Supplied

The Gold List 2022

1 Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara - Abu Dhabi, UAE

2 Grootbos Private Nature Reserve - Western Cape, South Africa

3 The St Regis Florence - Italy

4 Belmond Splendido Mare - Portofino, Italy

5 The Farm at Cape Kidnappers - Hawke's Bay, New Zealand

6 Anassa - Cyprus

7 Le Bristol Paris - France

8 The Cotton House Hotel - Barcelona, Spain

9 Nayara Tented Camp - Costa Rica

10 The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel - New York City, USA