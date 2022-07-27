The best summer sun and islands travel deals

Hawaiin Airlines returns to Waikiki Beach. Photo / Supplied Travel Deals

ALOHA HONOLULU

Hawaiian Airlines will sweep you away from Auckland International Airport this spring and summer and deliver you to Honolulu for a blissfully tropical six nights at the four-star Hilton Waikiki Beach. Priced from $2549pp, your accommodation is in a Deluxe Mountain View Room. A mandatory "resort fee" of US$35 ($56) for the room each night is payable directly at the resort. Book this package by July 31 and travel between October 25 and December 14.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/hiltonwaikiki

The Villino pool & view. Photo / Stay Waiheke, Supplied Travel Deals

ROMANCE ON WAIHEKE

If you need a winter mini break, get over to Waiheke Island for a three-night escape and pay for just two nights' accommodation. Stay Waiheke offers a whole raft of options, ranging from accommodation for a romantic getaway or wedding accommodation, to just the right location for a family holiday or a corporate retreat. This three-for-two offer applies from now until mid-October. Public and statutory holidays are excluded.

Contact: Stay Waiheke, e-mail bookings@staywaiheke.com or check out all the options at staywaiheke.com

Brisbane. Photo / Supplied, Travel Associates

BLUSTLING BRISBANE

A three-night city break in bustling Brisbane, staying at the five-star Hilton Brisbane in a Deluxe Room, is priced from $1759pp, twin-share, for travel from Auckland. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by August 17. Travel is with Qantas between November 1 and December 1. Package prices are also available for travel from Wellington and Christchurch.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/hiltonbrisbane

TOWER STAY AUCKLAND

While it's tempting to hunker down at home in winter, you could head to Cordis Auckland to warm your insides with winter cuisine, warming drinks, and a soothing hot stone massage. The hotel also boasts rooms with baths, there's a hot spa pool on site, and rooms are each stocked with cosy guest robes. An overnight stay for two is priced from $249 for a Superior Room in the original hotel, or from $309-a-night in the hotel's new 17-storey 'Pinnacle Tower.' The nightly room rates then range upward from $269 to $474 for Deluxe, Premier, Premier Skyline and Executive Rooms. An entire Executive Suite starts at $799 a night and the exclusive Chairman Suite is approximately $4250 a night.

Contact: Cordis Auckland, (09) 300 2924 or e-mail cdakl.eats@cordishotels.com or check out cordishotels.com/en/auckland/

Queensland eight-night tour. Photo / Suplied, House of Travel

TAKE A TILT IN QUEENSLAND

Explore the river city of Brisbane before boarding the Tilt Train to travel in style towards picturesque Hervey Bay. From here, a ferry will take you to the West Coast of K'gari (Fraser Island), watching along the way for dolphins, turtles, dugongs and seabirds. On the island, simply relax on the beach or swim, kayak, snorkel, or fish. This nine-day tour then heads for Airlie Beach – your transport, the Spirit of Queensland train. You'll delight in a three-day Whitsunday Floating Hotel Tall Ship experience aboard Solway Lass, a beautifully preserved tall ship with a rich history. Priced from $2229pp, twin-share, this eight-night tour is available to book by September 30. Travel between January 28 and March 25. Other travel periods are available at different rates.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-tnq-queensland-beaches