The Spinnaker Lounge on board Norwegian Spirit, which has recently undergone a $154m renovation. Photo / Supplied

Get set for an exciting summer with Australia and New Zealand cruise departures galore. From an expedition cruise around the remote islands of Japan to classic New Zealand coastal itineraries and an affordable jaunt around the Great Barrier Reef, the following cruises will fuel your wanderlust.

Celebrity Cruises: Tasmania Cruise

Set sail from Sydney on Celebrity Eclipse for a five-night round-trip cruise to Tasmania on March 10, 2023, with an overnight stay in Hobart so you can make the most of your time in Tasmania's charming capital. The ship docks at a wharf in the heart of town, making this itinerary ideal for those travelling with older or younger passengers as there's no need to board a tender boat. Head back to the ship for a bite to eat or to freshen up whenever you like. With impressive World Heritage sites, some of which hark back to Australia's convict days, and wonderful food and wine, there's plenty to keep you entertained on board and on shore.

Priced from $1078pp. celebritycruises.com

Celebrity Eclipse's five-night round-trip cruise from Sydney visits Tasmania, with the chance to explore charming capital Hobart. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

Heritage Expeditions: Grand Pacific Odyssey

Spend 28-nights travelling from Auckland to Yokohama in Japan on this diverse itinerary which departs on March 20, 2023 and crosses the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer, and the Equator. Along with plenty of time to relax, you'll visit diverse destinations including Norfolk Island's former penal colony, Noumea in New Caledonia, remote villages in the Solomons and Chichi-jima Island in Japan which is known as the "Galapagos of the Orient". Add snorkelling on pristine coral reefs, learning about conservation projects and World War II history, and you're set for a journey like no other.

Priced from $17,230pp. heritage-expeditions.com

Heritage Expeditions' Grand Pacific Odyssey is a 28-night voyage from Auckland to Yokohama in Japan, calling in at remote and diverse destinations. Photo / Supplied

Coral Expeditions: Fiordland and the South Coast

Set sail for an in-depth exploration of Fiordland and the South Coast of New Zealand on an eight-night expedition cruise onboard Coral Adventurer. This itinerary ventures off the usual tourist trail to explore Thompson Sound, spend two days birdwatching and hiking on Rakiura (Stewart Island) and spot a plethora of penguins including Fiordland crested penguins, yellow-eyed penguins and little penguins. You'll also have the chance to see New Zealand fur seals, sperm whales, and dusky and Hector's dolphins. On board the ship, you'll enjoy a specially curated wine list featuring top drops from Hawke's Bay and Marlborough, with wine at lunch and dinner included in your fare.

Priced from $8100pp. coralexpeditions.com.au

Set sail for an in-depth exploration of Fiordland and the South Coast of New Zealand on an eight-night expedition cruise onboard Coral Adventurer. Photo / 123RF

P&O Cruises Australia: Comedy Cruise

Laugh and the world laughs with you, especially if you're on a P&O Cruises Comedy Cruise. If you're game, you can even get up on stage and tell a few jokes at the Comedy Gong Show which is judged by the professionals on board. While not all of the comedy shows are going to be to your taste, there is sure to be something to tempt you on the daily programme along with the usual P&O musical performances, shows and trivia. Book a Comedy Cruise on Pacific Explorer or opt for P&O's newest ships, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, both of which have the new Byron Beach Club, an exclusive retreat with its own outdoor pool and poolside menu.

Priced from NZ$282pp, twin share. pocruises.co.nz

True North: Kimberley Waterfalls

Too many waterfalls are never enough on this 10-night Kimberley Waterfalls cruise from Western Australia's Broome to Wyndham/Kununurra (or reverse) on the luxury expedition vessel, True North. Swim in peaceful billabongs, view ancient rock art galleries, marvel at thundering waterfalls and enjoy a heli-picnic at Eagle Falls. You can also see The Horizontal Falls two ways: from the sea and from the air with True North's helicopter. With multiple departures available in 2023, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a sailing that suits your schedule.

Priced from $24,500pp. truenorth.com.au

True North's 10-night Kimberley Waterfalls cruise travels from Western Australia's Broome to Wyndham/Kununurra (or reverse) on a luxury expedition vessel. Photo / Supplied

Norwegian Cruise Lines: Auckland to Sydney

Enjoy a 12-night New Zealand cruise from Auckland to Sydney on Norwegian Spirit, which has recently undergone a $154m renovation. There are multiple departure dates in 2023 for this classic itinerary which takes in the scenic beauty of Milford Sound and ports such as Dunedin, Akaroa, Picton, Wellington and Tauranga. In Australia, you'll call at lesser-known destinations such as Burnie in Tasmania, with its Art Deco buildings, thriving food scene and vibrant artistic community, and Eden in New South Wales. Venture beyond Eden's sleepy main street and you'll discover beautiful coastal wilderness areas, bush walks in Ben Boyd National Park and rugged surf beaches.

Priced from $2680pp. ncl.com

Enjoy a 12-night New Zealand cruise from Auckland to Sydney on Norwegian Spirit which has recently undergone a $154m renovation. Photo / Supplied

Viking Cruises: Komodo and the Australian Coast

With a larger than usual number of ports for a repositioning cruise, this 16-night trip from Sydney to Bali (and vice versa) is ideal for active travellers who enjoy exploring and relaxing in equal measure. With just a few sea days sprinkled throughout the itinerary, there are plenty of opportunities to get off the ship and explore destinations such as the Whitsundays, Cairns, Thursday Island, Komodo Island and Darwin where the ship docks for an overnight stay. If you prefer a serene adults-only ambience, more time in port and an upmarket all-inclusive cruise experience, this relaxing yet adventurous itinerary has multiple departures available in 2022 and 2023.

Priced from $10,900pp. vikingcruises.com.au

Viking Cruises' Komodo and the Australian Coast itinerary visits the Whitsundays, Cairns, and Komodo Island. Photo / 123RF

Azamara: Australia Intensive

Azamara Quest sets sail from Sydney to Perth for an in-depth 13-night exploration of Australia's southern coastline in December this year. Along with calling at capital cities like Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, this unique itinerary also visits lesser-known ports such as Kangaroo Island and Portland, a seaside town that's famous for being Victoria's first European settlement. Azamara Quest carries just fewer than 700 passengers and offers a boutique yet affordable cruise experience with immersive itineraries and a friendly on-board vibe, making it ideal for those who enjoy socialising with other travellers.

Priced from $4195pp. azamara.com

Ponant: Ancient Cultures of Papua New Guinea

Venture off the beaten track in style on a 10-night adventure cruise through Melanesia onboard the luxurious Le Soleal, departing Cairns in November this year. Hike to the DeiDei geothermal hot springs on remote Dobu Island in Papua New Guinea and snorkel pristine coral reefs at Roderick Bay, Ghizo Island and Njari Island in the Solomons which feel as if they are yours alone to explore. After the ship arrives in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, you'll have time to delve into the city's famous World War II history before the included flight back to Brisbane.

Priced from $10,320pp. ponant.com

Venture off the beaten track in style on a 10-night adventure cruise through Melanesia, including Papau New Guinea, onboard Ponant's luxurious Le Soleal. Photo / Getty Images

Regent Seven Seas: Auckland to Sydney

See New Zealand in style on a 14-night cruise from Auckland to Sydney (or vice versa) on Regent Seven Seas' 750-passenger ship, Seven Seas Explorer. With multiple departures available in 2022 and 2023, this cruise visits half a dozen must-see New Zealand ports such as Wellington, Akaroa, Dunedin, Napier, Auckland and the Bay of Islands. A day spent cruising scenic Fiordland National Park and an overnight stay in Melbourne add yet more reasons to do this scenic journey. With up to 46 excursions included in your fare, it's easy to get out and see the sights. Unlimited drinks including fine wines and spirits plus mini-bar, Wi-Fi and gratuities are also included.

Priced from $17,930pp. rssc.com

Princess Cruises: Great Barrier Reef

Explore the Great Barrier Reef on a seven-night round-trip cruise from Brisbane onboard Coral Princess, with multiple departures available. Spend the day in Airlie Beach with its impressive choice of active shore excursions such as Segway tours, jet-ski safaris and trips to Whitehaven Beach. Cairns is famous for being the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef but this tropical port is also home to one of the world's most significant rainforests and the historic Kuranda Scenic Railway, which opened to passengers in 1891. Port Douglas is the perfect port to kick back and relax.

Priced from $1220pp. princess.com

APT: Grand Kimberley Coast

Experience the untamed beauty of the Kimberley Coast on this nine-night cruise from Broome to Darwin on APT's expedition ship, MS Caledonian Sky. Highlights include the chance to explore the famous Horizontal Waterfalls, Montgomery Reef and King George Falls on a zodiac expedition and view indigenous rock art created by the Wunambal people at Bigge Island. More than half a dozen other expeditions and activities are included in the cost of the fare, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and evenings spent dining under the stars.

Priced from $13,800pp. aptouring.com.au