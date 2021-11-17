Texas woman faces 20 year prison sentence after air rage assault on attendant

The unruly passenger faces fines and a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Photo / YS, Unsplash

US authorities have taken a woman to court with charges of assaulting cabin crew and interfering with a United Airlines plane, which could result in a 20-year prison sentence.

The defendant, Debby Dutton from Cypress, Texas was in court in Houston last week, facing charges from San Francisco's federal court and the Northern District of California Attorney.

The court heart that Dutton, 50, was travelling with her husband from Alaska to San Francisco in June.

Half an hour before landing in San Francisco International Airport the a flight attendant was doing a sweep of the plane to take passengers' rubbish when the plaintiff noted that there were several passengers who were not wearing face masks.

There is a federal mask mandate on all commercial flights, requiring passengers to wear masks.

Dutton's husband had fallen asleep in an aisle seat without a face mask. Tapping him on the shoulder to wake him, the attendant asked him to put his mask back on and prepare for landing.

Dutton, who was awake, took exception to this, according to the affidavit. Getting up from her seat she was verbally abusive towards the cabin crew member, pushing the attendant repeatedly.

"The passenger asked his wife Dutton to return to her seat, which Dutton eventually did. The flight attendant immediately reported the incident to the captain."

The altercation left the attendant with injuries and sought medical attention, the court heard, and gave a testimony to police who interviewed witnesses.

The court reports noted that Dutton has been charged with one count of interference by assault, threat, or intimidation with flight crew members or attendants. This carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine.

Air rage incidents in the US have spiked this year, largely fuelled by mask compliance according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier this month the FAA asked for an additional $285,000 in fines to be levied against abusive passengers.

In a report the FAA said that there had been 5,114 incidents of unruly passengers recorded, with almost three quarters (73 per cent) relating to mask mandates.