The Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Southwest was on its way to Houston. Photo / AP

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines service out of Denver International Airport were alarmed after debris began peeling off the right engine on their Boeing 737.

The early Sunday morning service was diverted back around after declaring the emergency.

Window seat images from passengers showed strips of the jet engine cowling peeling back over the wing, where it flapped precariously.

Flight 3695 bound for Houston was able to land safely back at Denver airport at 8.15 local time - roughly half an hour into its journey. The plane, which was carrying 135 passengers and six crew according to Reuters, was towed back to the gate by ground crew. There were no injuries.

Cowling is a protective coating for jet engines. These are normally made from aluminium or hardened composite carbon fibre.

Records show the plane entered service for Southwest in 2015.

Scary moments for passengers on a Southwest flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover ripped off during flight , forcing the plane to return to Denver Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/BBpCBXpTsl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 7, 2024

Video of the incident, which was shared to social media by ABS News, appeared to show the cowling hanging off the wing.

Recordings from air traffic control captured pilots discussing the incident.

“Let’s go ahead and declare an emergency for Southwest 3695. And we’d like an immediate return. We’ve got a piece of engine cowling hanging off apparently,” one of the plane’s crew can be heard saying.

Travellers and crew reported hearing a loud noise of something hitting the wing, not long after takeoff.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has now launched an investigation into the incident on the Southwest 737-800.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8.15am local time on Sunday, April 7, after the crew reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap,” read a statement from the FAA.

🚨#BREAKING: A Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines had to Make a Emergency Landing after parts of the Engine Cowling Detaches



📌#Denver | #Colorado



Currently, emergency crews and authorities are on the scene after a Boeing 737-800 Southwest Airlines Flight WN3695/SWA3695 departing… pic.twitter.com/eL8pP4uuY7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 7, 2024

The Southwest Airlines 737 returned to Denver after reporting a jet engine cowling issue, shortly after takeoff. Photo / Flightradar 24

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the flight 3695 had been forced to turn back for Denver airport by a “mechanical issue” and had landed safely.

“We’re working now to get customers on their way to Houston on another aircraft. Our maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft.”

Passengers were accommodated on a new Southwest jet service before 11am local time, and flown to Houston without further incident.

This is the second issue in the US involving a 737-800 forced to divert with mechanical issues in as many weeks, following a spate of quality control issues from the American-made jets.

Manufacturers Boeing have been under scrutiny since January this year, after a faulty door plug tore off an Alaska Airlines service exit.

The 737 MAX 9 variant was grounded for several weeks and manufacturers ordered to develop a plan to address “systematic quality control issues” throughout its plants.

Last Thursday another Southwest 737 was forced to abort a takeoff and taxied back to Lubbock airport in Texas, reporting engine issues.

In a separate incident on March 28, an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 was forced to return to Honolulu after a plumbing issue flooded the cabin with two to three centimetres of wastewater.