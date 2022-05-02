This Spanish city ranked highest in several categories. Photo / Pexels

To describe a city as the 'greatest in the world' is quite a large claim to make. Yet, it's a title often shared between a small group of well-known spots.

Well, not anymore according to The Telegraph, which launched a comprehensive study of 50 reader-voted and editor-approved cities, using data to rank them in categories like cultural excellence, practicality, safety and breathing space.

The winner, by "some margin", was the Spanish city of Barcelona, which scored highly in every category from green spaces to LGBTQ-friendliness, museums and Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The playful city ranks highly in all of the Telegraph's categories. Photo / Unsplash

Thanks to their progressive mayor, the city has also doubled the number of cycle lanes, made dozens of streets pedestrian-only and enforced low emission zones.

Its streets are a living exhibit of the history of architecture, from Catalan Gothic to Modernisme and it's art scene thrives with daring fresh talent.

While it lacks Berlin's reputation for dance and musical acts, the Catalan capital continues to attract international artists who often only tour the biggest metros.

Art-lovers can happily spend their days exploring the streets of Barcelona. Photo / Pexels

Barcelona might be 15 times smaller than a city like London, but it's certainly not a place you can 'do' in a week or month. Every suburb is a whole world unto itself and every visit can show you a drastically different facet of the place and its people.

With 20 per cent of the population foreign-born (a number that hits 50 per cent in the Old City), its most famous poet Joan Maragal was spot on when she described it as "the great enchantress", luring people in front around the world.

For this reason, you can experience languages and cuisines from around the world, just by walking through the city. Even Anthony Bourdain once said in 2011 "You'd have a hard time finding anything better than Barcelona for food", and it has only gotten better.

Now, alongside the local seafood paellas and tasty, rich stews, this city of 1.7 million people holds dozens of Michelin star restaurants (29 as of this year), as well as fresh Bánh mì and simmering curries.

Barcelona is half the size of many 'top cities' but is a leader in art, culture and sustainability. Photo / Pexels

After experiencing the food and art, festivities and people, one can understand why eccentric, creative characters like Picasso and Gaudí flourished in this city; a place that proudly embraces the playful.