Enjoy an adults-only stay on Thailand's Kamala Beach, Phuket. Photo / Getty Images

ADULTS-ONLY THAILAND

Sunprime Kamala Beach is a tranquil resort exclusively for adults, located in Phuket, Thailand. An eight-night stay and return Air New Zealand airfares are priced from $2435pp from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Daily breakfasts and return airport transfers in Phuket are included. Book by April 16. Travel between August 1 and October 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17120496 for travel from Auckland, or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17120565 from Wellington, and flightcentre.co.nz/171720634 from Christchurch.

Cheaper fares to Waiheke with Fullers 360. Photo / Supplied

EXPLORE THE GULF WITH FULLERS FERRIES

Fullers360 ferry fares for transfers from Auckland city to Waiheke Island have been halved for travel during off-peak times. Now, an adult’s return fare is $24.75 – the cheapest fare on offer by Fullers360 in more than 15 years. The 50 per cent discount also applies to full-price adult return fares purchased online more than 24 hours in advance. Off-peak times are sailings to Waiheke Island after 1pm and return sailings from 7pm.

Contact: Fullers360, 0800 FULLERS or e-mail enquiries@fullers.co.nz or book at fullers.co.nz/booking/?from=AUCK&to=WAIH

Fiji's Matamanoa Resort. Photo / Supplied

MATAMANOA SPA STAY

A Fiji getaway for couples is on offer from $2279pp, twin-share, at Matamanoa Island Resort, and includes return Fiji Airways flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Five nights at the resort come with full breakfast each morning and a Matamanoa Spa voucher for a 10-minute “foot ritual” treatment. You’ll also receive a FJ$200 beverage credit with your resort room. There is a night’s accommodation in Nadi, either end of your island escape. Book by April 17. Travel between May 6 and June 25; July 20 and September 19, or between October 12 and December 15.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/2023/03/31/pi-fji-matamanoa-island-resort-CMPFIJIFJ0304

Enjoy an elegant stay in downtown Welllington at the Double Tree by Hilton. Photo / Supplied

ART DECO WELLINGTON STAY

Built in 1926 in inner-city Wellington, the art deco-inspired offices which were originally home to the T & G Insurance Company are now the elegantly refurbished DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this winter, the hotel has an accommodation deal available, called Experience the Stay, with the choice of stylish guest rooms through to luxurious, large suites. The lead-in price starts at $215 a night and includes an on-property credit. All rooms retain their elegant original design features blended with today’s technology and modern amenities, and the hotel has its own restaurant, Spring Kitchen.

Contact: DoubleTree by Hilton, Wellington, (04) 499-3496 or hilton.com/en/offers/doubletree-by-hilton/experience-the-stay-package-2000000062/

Visit Fiji's Yasawa's outer islands. Photo / Getty Images

FIJI’S YASAWA OUTER ISLANDS

Four nights’ absolute relaxation on one of Fiji’s most remote islands, staying at the exclusive Yasawa Resort and Spa, is priced from $3869pp, double-share, for stays between August 14 and September 30, or between November 19 and December 20. This all-inclusive package covers main meals and non-alcoholic beverages, plus the return air transfer from Nadi to Bukama Island. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Yasawa Resort’s 18 luxurious bungalows are nestled among palm trees, each just a few steps from the beach. The island boasts 10 private beaches to explore and relax on in complete seclusion. Book by April 30.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/fiji/yasawa-island-resort---spa-17273602



