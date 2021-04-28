Take a Southern Spectacular in New Zealand's best travel deals

Take a Southern Spectacular Tour departing Christchurch for deepest Fiordland. Photo / Supplied

Southern Spectacular

Journey from the Pancake Rocks of Punakaiki to Lake Te Anau, catch the TranzAlpine train to glide through spectacular countryside, before boarding a cruise vessel in the Milford Sound on a 10-day Southern Spectacular Tour, departing from Christchurch on set dates from September. Discounted to $4233pp, twin-share, the price saves $222 each. Nine nights' accommodation are included, as are 17 meals and many experiences.

Contact: Trafalgar on 0800 484 333 or trafalgar.com/en-nz/tours/t/southern-spectacular



Flying Visit round Nelson

The Heli-Hunter-Gatherer is a spectacular winter experience which includes a helicopter flight from Nelson to the beautiful Marlborough Sounds, where you'll land on an ocean reef for fishing or exploring. Luxury accommodation at Peakview Retreat, just north of Nelson, is included, priced from $3400 for two people or from $4610 for four. You'll be delivered to Peakview Retreat by helicopter. Breakfasts are prepared for you. Optional additions include a charter boat for fishing, a guided heli-hunt, and a private chef. Helicopter flights are weather dependent. Partial refunds applied in cases of bad weather, and alternative transport will be arranged for you.

Contact: Helicopters Nelson on 0800 FLY NELSON or (03) 541 9530, fly@helicoptersnelson.co.nz or helicoptersnelson.co.nz/ heli-packages



Fly out to the Chathams

Launching next month, Chatham Islands travel packages include return airfares and transfers. A seven-night trip departs from Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch, while the four-night package is only available from Wellington. The seven-night package starts at $3230pp, twin-share. The four-night trip starts at $2630pp, twin-share. Accommodation, breakfasts and lunches, plus an in-depth tour of the island are included.

Contact: your travel agent or Innovative Travel on 0508 100 111 or (03) 3653 910, info@innovativetravel.co.nz or innovativetravel.co.nz

Triple treat in Queenstown

Book a three-night Queenstown Winter Getaway at your choice of three hotels, from $489pp, twin-share. This comes with a two-day Queenstown Super Pass, which allows you the flexibility of skiing Coronet Peak or The Remarkables with a full-day Lift Pass or Twilight Pass for Wednesday and Friday nights. Or put the Super Pass towards an off-mountain activity.

Contact: House of Travel, on 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/ski-holidays

Split Apple of your eye

The Split Apple Beach Celebration is a three-night romantic getaway for couples. Staying at Moonraker House at Kaiteriteri, near the Abel Tasman National Park, your king size room has a sea view. Your event can be co-ordinated, along with a photographer and seasonal flowers. Non-exclusive use of the entire house is $3250 (based on two people). Exclusive use of the house, based on four people, is $4000. Offer available until June 21. Couples-only bookings are valid for use until September 23, except public holidays.

Contact: Moonraker Guest House on (03) 527 8310 or 027-526 8771, moonrakerhouse@gmail.com or moonrakerhouse.co.nz

