Take a punt on a five-star tour of Christchurch in travel Deals

See Otautahi Christchurch in style on a cruise down the Avon. Photo / Christchurch NZ

FIVE-STAR CHRISTCHURCH

Two nights in a Premium Room at the beautiful, five-star The George in Christchurch is followed by the scenic drive to Hanmer Springs for two nights at the four-star St James in a Studio Room. Four days' car hire is included, along with a Christchurch Tram and Gondola combo. Pay from $1875 per couple. Book by November 23. Travel between February 1 to 14 or March 3 to 17. Airfares and transfers are additional. Changes and cancellations are available up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/tours/christchurch/christchurch-self-drive-christchurch-hanmer-springs-selfdrive-itinerary-5-day-self-drive-15072613

QUEENSTOWN AND MILFORD SOUND

Unwind with a three-night stay at Mercure Queenstown Resort and enjoy day-tripping to Milford Sound for a lunch-cruise. You'll be taken there by a glass-roofed coach — perfect for viewing the showcase of Lake Wakatipu, mountain ranges and towering cliffs, valleys and native rainforest. Priced from $529pp, twin share, this package includes daily breakfasts at the resort, where you'll stay in a Garden View Room. Travel January 9-March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/queenstownmilford

CRUISE FIJI

Explore the beautiful Mamanuca and Yasawa islands of Fiji from your cruising hotel—a Captain Cook Cruise vessel, which will transport you over seven nights. Priced from $2475pp, you'll get return airfares from New Zealand, two nights at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort before the cruise, and one night there when the cruise is over. Main meals, entertainment, and island stopovers are covered. Book by December 31. Departure is from Auckland on March 3. More departure options are imminent, as are options for travel from Wellington and Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15101278

CENTRAL OTAGO BY E-BIKE

The Central Otago Ultimate Trail Experience is an e-cycling holiday package created by The Road Trip. This adventure includes three days' e-biking, covering the Lake Dunstan Trail, Roxburgh Gorge and Otago Central Rail Trail, and a two-night stay at The Lord Clyde. All transfers are taken care of (including a jet boat transfer on the Clutha River) so all you need to arrange is getting yourself to Queenstown.

Contact: The Road Trip, 0800 4 ROADTRIP, info@theroadtrip.co.nz or theroadtrip.co.nz/tour/central-otago-ultimate-trail-experience

DISCOVER THE CATLINS

Southern Odyssey is a Stewart Island and the Catlins seven-day tour, described as "worth doing for the kākā on your balcony, fresh seafood at the South Sea Hotel, golden sand beaches and the Catlin Coast's untouched, raw beauty, with a real sense of discovery". Priced from $4390pp, twin-share, or $4990 for one person, all meals and accommodation, transport, activities and entrance fees are covered. Custom-designed for mature travellers, there is a maximum group number of 18. The December 30 departure has just a few spaces left.

Contact: Moa Tours, 0800 662 462 or moatours.co.nz/new-zealand-tours/southern-odyssey