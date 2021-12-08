T Rex gets Dinosaur size Christmas Jumper at Natural History Museum London

Merry TRex-mas! The festive knit took 100 days to complete. Photo / Christmas Jumper Company

A UK Christmas jumper company which has produced festive knits for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John has received their biggest order yet - the Tyrannosaurus Rex of the Natural History Museum in London.

"'Rex' the animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex, will be sporting their very own mammoth version of this year's NHM festive sweater, made by the team at British Christmas Jumpers!"

A scaled-up version of the History' Museum's Christmas design, the giant-sized jumper took the team of knitters in Leicester 100 hours to complete.

The made to measure knit fit for a T-Rex was 12 times heavier than a regular-sized knit.

Fortunately they could save some trimmings from Rex's short arms.

Christmas Jumper Director, Snahal Patel said his family-run business has never taken on a client of this stature before.

"My dad's never done anything like this and he's been in this business for 35 to 40 years," Patel Told the London Evening Standard.

The Stegosaurus-inspired snowflake pattern was made especially for the museum, and is available in human proportions from the Museum gift shop.

"It's been a really, really challenging year for heritage and visitor attractions and we really wanted to do something which would generate interest," said Carla Treasure of the Natural History Museum.

The History Museum in Kensington said that the British Christmas Jumpers were chosen for their ethical choice of material, knitting with recycled wool and nylon from plastic bottles.

The Dinosaur-sized jumper will be on display until the 24 December.