The commute has caught the attention of surprised tourists. Photo / Hansueli Krapf

A work commute often involves sitting in a car on the motorway but not in Switzerland.

How some people travel between home and work in the Swiss city of Basel has shocked tourists, who captured people using not a car, bike or bus but a river.

"You're not going to believe this but in Switzerland, some people actually commute home from work by river," said TikTok user Nick said in a video that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

In this city, locals simply pop their belongings in a waterproof bag, jump into the River Rhine and float home.

"They use the current to take them all the way back home from work. They get exercise, they get sunshine and pretty much enjoy a beautiful life," Nick explained.

Not only is it an easy way to get home, but a fun attraction for tourists.

"[It's] my favourite thing to do in Basel, Switzerland," said TikTok user and travel blogger Alexa in a recent video.

"Everyone has a dry bag called a 'wicklefisch'. It's in the shape of a fish to store their stuff and before work, after work, adults, children, dogs, everyone floats down the Rhine because the current is so strong. It's so fun," she said.

Basel isn't the only town this takes place. Commuters in Zurich also use the river Limmat to get home, according to a story from the German magazine 'Welt' in July.

"Some people in Zurich even swim to work (or, depending on the direction, home from their shift). They are easily recognisable from the bank as they have a waterproof, rope-tied swimming bag in tow in which to stow their day clothes and other belongings," the article wrote.

According to Alexa, there are small cabins set up along the sides of the river, where people can get changed.

"You basically have to walk back to wherever you're going. Some people use it as 'transport' to get from point A to point B," she said.

Viewers were equally shocked by the unusual form of transport, describing it as 'relaxing' and 'like a fairytale'.

"Could you imagine! You get off work with your friends and you all live in the same neighbourhood and you're just like, 'Hey let's swim home,'" one TikTok viewer commented.

However, others said the novelty probably wore off quickly.

"Imagine getting fired and be like, 'Damn I gotta swim home now,'" one person joked.

"Imagine having the worst day at work and having to swim home," another added.

The commute also isn't quite as serene as the videos make it out to be. The Rhein is a powerful body of water and those who want to hop in should be strong, confident swimmers.

According to Desiree Skalle, a Norwegian travel blogger, there are some techniques and tips to help people navigate the river.

When hopping in, it pays to know what point you want to exit the river.

"You have to plan this," she wrote, adding that it takes time to get to the other side of the river.

Additionally, Skalle said swimmers should stick to the right of the river, as boats and ferries use the left side, and make sure you feel totally well before swimming.

"Please don't do this if you're feeling sick, hungover and (this should go without saying, but I will still say it) please, please, please don't do this if you're drunk," she wrote.

Skalle also recommended people swim with someone else, "just in case something happens".